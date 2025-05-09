Bill Belichick's family worried that Jordon Hudson could be 'detrimental' to his legacy: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The plot has thickened in the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga.

The 73-year-old and 24-year-old made their relationship public last year, which prompted plenty of eyeballs as it is.

However, in recent weeks, Hudson has gained notoriety when she interrupted a CBS interview with Belichick, resulting in back-and-forth statements between the two parties.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hudson has reportedly been heavily involved in Belichick's professional life since he was hired to be UNC's football coach in December. One report said she struck down the idea of the Tar Heels program being featured in "Hard Knocks."

She and Belichick both reportedly expressed concern about fan vitriol, particularly about their relationship, if UNC were to underperform.

Apparently, Belichick had asked UNC staff to include Hudson in all emails moving forward.

The headlines are very un-Belichick-like, who has always been known for his no-distraction demeanor. However, since his relationship with Hudson, that has been anything but. Additionally, the family is concerned, according to ex-ESPN employee Pablo Torre.

Torre said a family source told him, "there is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades." Torre added that the family "has been digging into" Hudson.

ROBERT GRIFFIN III, WIFE RIP BILL BELICHICK AND JORDON HUDSON AFTER CBS INTERVIEW: 'I'VE HAD ENOUGH'

He also said sources on the UNC athletic staff told him that "is no longer allowed in the football building" or "on the football field." But UNC refuted as such in a statement Friday morning.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University," Carolina Athletics said.

However, a report surfaced last month that UNC employees are "not loving the Bill Belichick experience."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From rumblings I heard — and this is not recent, and this a month or two ago — they’re not loving the Bill Belichick experience. If you’re an everyday employee down there, which is probably what a lot of the people here in 2000 felt when Bill came aboard and said, ‘I don’t know if I like this,' it’s uncomfortable," Tom Curran said on WEEI at the time .

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.