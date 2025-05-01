Jordon Hudson's power play led HBO to back out of UNC 'Hard Knocks' series Bill Belichick wanted: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina's football program was supposed to get its own offseason "Hard Knocks" series with HBO, but Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, reportedly played a role in it fizzling out.

Now, details have emerged about why.

Hudson tried a power play that didn’t work out in her favor, according to Page Six.

Before HBO’s deal with UNC fell through, Hudson reportedly "demanded" to be an executive producer on the program that would follow Belichick behind the scenes during his first offseason as a college head coach.

Hudson also allegedly asked NFL Films, which has worked alongside HBO for years with the series, for "dailies of the proposed show," while saying executives needed to "treat her with respect, or they wouldn’t get to use the coach’s ‘IP.’"

Hudson’s alleged role in the deal falling through was first reported by The Athletic.

"The ‘Hard Knocks’ people were like, we can’t deal with this. Goodbye. And they walked away," an insider told Page Six. "Sorry, it’s not like you’re Priscilla Presley."

Jessica Boddy, the NFL's vice president for commercial operations and business affairs, reportedly sent an email to UNC’s counsel March 3 saying the showmakers "will not proceed with the production of the Belichick project."

Boddy added that "the conversation took a turn we were not comfortable with."

Emails from the report also indicate Belichick wanted the show to happen, with filming scheduled for March 1. But college football fans hoping to see Belichick at work with his UNC staff, curating the roster and transitioning into this NIL world of football, will be disappointed.

Belichick and Hudson’s relationship has created national buzz, especially after their awkward interview on "CBS Sunday Morning."

After criticism came in droves, Belichick issued a statement Wednesday.

"I agreed to speak with ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book," he said.

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help focus the discussion.

"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."

Belichick added that the "final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career.

"Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true," he added.

CBS released a statement of its own, saying it agreed to speak with Belichick in a "wide-ranging interview."

"There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed," the company stated.

Hudson has been heavily involved in Belichick’s professional life, according to multiple reports.

Their relationship has been more in the spotlight recently due to Belichick’s arrival on social media. And they attended several events together, including the NFL Honors in February. Hudson also attended UNC’s spring game.

