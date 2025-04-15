Bill Belichick concerned about being called 'predator' online amid relationship with 24-year-old: report

Bill Belichick is apparently well aware that if things don't go smoothly in Chapel Hill, he can face some tough social media jargon.

The 72-year-old joined UNC to become its head football coach after being away from the sidelines in 2024 for the first time in nearly five decades.

But as Belichick's career has progressed, so has social media, and he's clearly no stranger to how people can operate online.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to a recent report by The Athletic, citing emails obtained through an open records request, Belichick emailed school officials showing his concern about potentially being called a "predator" online. Belichick is currently dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who is also included in emails with the university.

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?" Hudson reportedly asked on Feb. 13.

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day, "I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'"

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life.

BILL BELICHICK'S GIRLFRIEND MAKES PECULIAR APPEARANCE AT UNC FOOTBALL PRACTICE

"UNC would NEVER support," Evans reportedly said in her reply.

Hudson also reportedly expressed concerns about fans calling out "nepotism," given that Belichick's son, Steve, is the team's defensive coordinator.

The two were linked romantically last year and have recently "discussed marriage," according to Page Six . Belichick, 72, and Hudson, 24, met on a flight headed to Boston in 2021 and apparently hit it off.

The two were first publicly linked last year, three years after meeting on the flight. They apparently got more serious after his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the NFL Honors, Belichick wore all eight of his Super Bowl rings, including the pair he won with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator. Hudson wore a national championship ring she won for cheerleading in 2021.