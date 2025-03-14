Bill Belichick requested his girlfriend be included on UNC emails: report

Bill Belichick's 23-year-old girlfriend is apparently tapped into all things in Chapel Hill.

Of course, the legendary football coach joined the Tar Heels late last year to become their head coach after spending close to 50 years on NFL sidelines.

The 2024 season was the first time since 1974 where Belichick was not coaching in the NFL; he interviewed for at least two jobs after he and the New England Patriots parted ways after 24 years, but he was skipped over.

Alas, he joined UNC, which he called a "dream come true."

However, shortly after his hire, Belichick apparently requested that his girlfriend, former cheerleader Jordon Hudson, be included on emails.

According to The Assembly, UNC's senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, Robbi Pickeral Evans, emailed Belichick in mid-December about "social media and web content," as per the email subject line.

Belichick appeared to reply on Dec. 16 at 11:43 p.m. ET with the request.

"Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail," Belichick wrote. "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."

The Assembly also reported that Hudson was copied on emails about whether to accept interview requests.

The two were linked romantically last year and have recently "discussed marriage," according to Page SIx. Belichick, 72, and Hudson, 24, met on a flight headed to Boston in 2021 and apparently immediately hit it off.

The two were first publicly linked last year, three years after meeting on the flight. They apparently got more serious after his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022.

Belichick was spotted at a cheer competition last year in support of Hudson. Afterward, she attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June, shortly before reports surfaced that she and Belichick had been dating.

The 48-year age gap was the butt of one of Snoop Dogg's jokes during the NFL Honors.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. . . . Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet," Snoop joked.

At the honors, Belichick wore all eight of his Super Bowl rings, including the pair he won with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator. Hudson wore a national championship ring she won for cheerleading in 2021.

