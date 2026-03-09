Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball

Boston's season stays alive with dramatic buzzer-beater to advance to conference title game

Boston will play Lehigh for the championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Boston Terriers men’s basketball team advanced to the Patriot League finals on Sunday with a nail-biting victory over the Navy Midshipmen, 73-72.

And it couldn’t have come closer than what took place at the end of the second half.

Michael McNair takes the ball to the basket

Boston University Terriers guard Michael McNair (20) drives to the basket against Northwestern Wildcats forward Arrinten Page (22) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Nov. 7, 2025. (David Banks/Imagn Images)

Chance Gladden dribbles

Chance Gladden #2 of the Boston University Terriers defended by Ben Eisendrath #5 of the Harvard Crimson during the 2025 college Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase game between Harvard Crimson and Boston University Terriers on Nov. 22, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Terriers came into the game as the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. The Midshipmen had the best record in the conference and were the No. 1 seed. The game was tied at 70 apiece with Navy inbounding the ball from the other side of the court and about 8.4 seconds left in the game.

Navy’s Austin Benigni received the pass and took the ball coast-to-coast for the go-ahead layup.

Boston’ Chance Gladden received the ball quickly in a last-ditch effort to try to put the Terriers back up. He dribbled up the court, went behind his back as he crossed mid-court and threw up a prayer from well beyond the 3-point line. It went in.

The Navy mascot looks on

Navy Midshipmen's mascot, Bill the goat in the stand during the Army/Navy basketball game on Feb. 21, 2026, at Christl Arena in West Point, New York. (David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Terriers improved to 17-16 on the season and still have hopes that they could punch their ticket to the dance with a win in the Patriot League Championship. Navy, with a record of 26-7, may be on the outside looking into the NCAA Tournament this season.

Gladden finished with 26 points on 8-of-12 from the field. He made three 3-pointers and had four assists to his credit. Michael McNair added 22 points.

Navy’s Aidan Kehoe had 26 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the loss. Benigni added 17 points.

The Patriot League's logo

A detailed view of the Patriot League conference logo shown on the floor before a college basketball game between the American Eagles and the Navy Midshipmen at Bender Arena on Jan. 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Boston will play Lehigh in the Patriot League Championship on Wednesday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

