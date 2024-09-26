Trump's game day meal for Alabama-Georgia football game reportedly revealed

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly set his game day meal when he is expected to watch one of the biggest college football games of the season on Saturday, and the 78-year-old candidate does not appear to be concerned about his health or diet based on his choices.

Trump, who is expected to attend the game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, has reportedly requested a meal that includes two McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese, Domino's pizza, stadium hot dogs and Diet Coke, according to Alabama businessman Ric Mayers, via AL.com.

Mayers invited Trump to Saturday's game and took on the responsibility in making sure Trump’s guests had tickets and ordering the food requested by the former president.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The McDonald's fish sandwiches have been a signature of Trump's for years. At a CNN town hall during his first campaign in 2016, Trump said that the sandwich was "his favorite meal."

"I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness," Trump said. "I think you’re better off going there than someplace that you maybe have no idea where the food is coming from. It’s a certain standard. But I think the food is good."

Trump served massive spreads of McDonald's to multiple championship sports teams who visited the White House to celebrate their titles while Trump was in office in his first term. These teams include the 2019 national football champion Clemson Tigers and that year's women's college basketball champion, the Baylor Bears.

The combination of the two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese will account for a total of 780 calories with 28 grams of fat and 1160 milligrams of sodium in Trump's meal, according to nutritional information on McDonald's.com. However, the Filet-O-Fish sandwiches are considered one of the healthier things on the McDonald's menu due to them having zero grams of trans fat and 16 grams of protein each.

Adding the Domino's pizza on top of that could significantly increase the amount of calories and fat involved, however. Trump would add 288 calories and 9.69 grams of fat for every slice of plain cheese pizza he adds to his plate. However, if he opts for an entire 14-inch pie, it would be 2,222 calories with 77.6 grams of fat, according to the USDA.

Trump is indulging in this public outing and decadent meal despite only just surviving the second assassination attempt on his life in three months on Sept. 16.

At 78, his age and health have been a talking point regarding his candidacy, especially from Democrats after President Biden's withdrawal from the race amid concerns about his health and age.

However, Trump's personal physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, released the former president's medical report last November, indicating he was in great health despite his advanced age, noting his cognitive exams were "exceptional."

DNC FLY ANTI-TRUMP BANNERS OVER COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES IN KEY SWING STATES AS HARRIS SLIPS IN POLLS

"I am pleased to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction," Aronwald wrote.

He wrote that Trump's cardiovascular studies were "normal," that all of his cancer screenings came back negative and that he had "reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule."

"It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come," Aronwald added.

The game day meal aside, Trump's expected presence at the event is one of the most-anticipated appearances of the college football season.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who has guided the Crimson Tide to the No. 4 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, was asked about Trump's expected attendance for the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of celebrity-type people here – people that want to come be a part of what’s happening on game day," DeBoer said, via AL.com . "Everyone’s watching. It’ll be great to have everyone who wants to come watch be here.

"For us, I told the guys this, with ‘Gameday’ and everything coming here as well, for the guys, try to take as much off of their plate other than maybe a few extra interviews toward the end of the week. The main thing is they get prepared to play the best football game that they’ve played this year. I’ve always challenged them to play the best football game they’ve ever played in their career. That’s what matters when it comes down to what we can control."

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, made an appearance at the East Carolina Pirates football game against Appalachian State on Sept. 14 and was greeted with a rousing cheer from the Pirates fans there.

While Georgia and Alabama hold one of the most storied rivalries in college football, Vance has proposed he and Trump make a visit to another famous rivalry game if they win the election in November.

"Well, let's go to the Ohio State-Michigan game, assuming we win, because I bet I can get some pretty sweet tickets as the VP-elect, and we'll be in a celebratory mood," Vance said during an appearance on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," "and, look, it's, it's going to be a big game this year."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.