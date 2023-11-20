Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Trump medical report released as Biden faces concerns over age, health

Trump's physician said the former president's performance on cognitive exams was 'exceptional'

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
close
Biden doesn't look a day over 81: Nicole Saphier Video

Biden doesn't look a day over 81: Nicole Saphier

FOX News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson joins 'The Big Weekend Show' to discuss concerns over President Biden's age as he seeks re-election in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump's personal physician has released his medical report, giving the former president a clean bill of health and praising his recent weight loss and improved diet.

The report, released Monday by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who has served as Trump's physician since 2021, comes as concern over President Biden's health continues to grow ahead of the 2024 presidential election, specifically regarding his age and cognitive ability. 

Trump's physician said the former president's performance on cognitive exams was "exceptional." The report was notably released on Biden's 81st birthday.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE ISSUES BRUTAL RESPONSE TO BIDEN'S ‘INAPPROPRIATE’ NICKNAME GIVEN BY ANTI-ISRAEL CRITICS

split screen images of President Biden (Left) and Donald Trump (Right)

President Biden and former President Donald Trump. (Fox News)

"I am pleased to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction," Aronwald wrote.

He wrote that Trump's cardiovascular studies were "normal," that all of his cancer screenings came back negative, and that he had "reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule."

"It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come," Aronwald added.

BIDEN USES TRUMP'S OWN WORDS AGAINST HIM IN BIDE TO RECAPTURE THIS MAJOR VOTING BLOCK FOR DEMS IN 2024

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics