JD Vance cheered by college football fans with wife Usha in North Carolina

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance made a trip to Greenville, North Carolina, Saturday with his wife Usha, and they arrived game day ready.

The couple landed in the afternoon and visited a popular college football bar, Sup Dogs.

They were greeted there by a raucous cheer from the bar's customers.

Inside, the couple mingled with locals and East Carolina Pirates football fans ahead of the team's game against Appalachian State Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

JD and Usha then made their way to East Carolina University's Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium. When they arrived, they exited their vehicle to more raucous cheers from the fans there.

A massive crowd chanted "USA!" as Vance walked through.

Vance and his wife walked out onto the field for the national anthem.

DNC FLY ANTI-TRUMP BANNERS OVER COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES IN KEY SWING STATES AS HARRIS SLIPS IN POLLS

Vance is a known college football fan but not necessarily of any teams in North Carolina. As an Ohio native and Ohio State University alum, Vance is a lifelong Buckeyes fan.

Vance previously revealed he had told Trump his loyalty to the Buckeyes could impact the former president's chances in Michigan in November when Trump selected Vance as his running mate.

"When he first asked me to be a VP, I was like, 'Well, you know, hopefully we don't lose Michigan by like 900 votes, because you're going to regret it. 'Cause it's probably just a thousand p---ed-off Wolverine fans who wouldn't vote for a Buckeye.

"But I think that most Michiganders are going to be able to put sports rivalries aside and put the country first, which is what, of course, all of us believe is the most important thing," Vance said during an appearance on OutKick's "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance has proposed he and Trump make a visit to Ohio Stadium at Ohio State for the Buckeyes' Nov. 30 game against Michigan

"Well, let's go to the Ohio State-Michigan game, assuming we win, because I bet I can get some pretty sweet tickets as the VP-elect, and we'll be in a celebratory mood," Vance said on OutKick. "And, look, it's, it's going to be a big game this year.

"I think it's going to determine ultimate seeding in the College Football Playoff. I mean, now both teams might actually make the playoff. I know Michigan's, you know, sort of people aren't putting them as high this year, but you never know because it's always a good program. So, we'll see, guys. I'm feeling very good about the Buckeyes. I'm feeling very good about the Bengals."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.