Trump speaks out on Iran's execution of 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi

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President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the Iranian regime's execution of 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi.

"About two weeks ago, they put out a notice that if you protest, we will shoot you. They kill them. Look what they did to the wrestler. They killed him for, for speaking up. They killed him. He was a star wrestler, a great wrestler, actually," Trump said during an interview on Fox News' "The Five."

"Iran has great wrestlers, and he was a star, one of the best. And they killed him because he spoke up. He spoke against the regime, which is largely decimated."

Mohammadi was reportedly killed in a public hanging earlier this month, according to Iranian American human rights activists and dissidents.

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Iran International reported that Iran’s regime hanged Mohammadi and two other Iranian men, Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davoudi "after being accused of killing two police officers during nationwide protests earlier this year," the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency reported.

Mohammadi previously told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting that his dream was to be an Olympic champion.

Mohammadi won a bronze medal in September 2024 for Iran’s national freestyle wrestling at the Saytiyev International Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

The execution prompted comments of mourning and outrage from multiple Olympians, including U.S. gold medalists Brandon Slay, a wrestler; Tyler Clary, a swimmer; and Kaillie Humphries, a women's bobsledder.

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The International Olympic Committee prompted criticism for its statement addressing the execution because it did not condemn Iran.

"Sadly, today’s world is divided and full of conflicts and tragedies. The IOC cares deeply about the situation of athletes all around the globe and is concerned every time it learns of individual cases of mistreatment," the IOC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"However, it is very difficult to comment on situations of individuals during a conflict or unrest in a country without the IOC being able to verify the often contradicting information.

"At this moment in time, we are particularly concerned about the situation of Iranian athletes impacted by the events unfolding in their country, as we are with all athletes who face conflict and tragedies elsewhere in the world. Unfortunately, these situations are more regularly brought to our attention due to the increasingly divided world in which we live."

The IOC noted it does not have the power to dictate the decisions of a sovereign nation.

"The IOC, as a civil, non-governmental organization, has neither the remit nor the ability to change the laws or political system of a sovereign country. This is the legitimate role of governments and the respective intergovernmental organizations.

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"The IOC is a sports organization whose remit and success is based on bringing the world together in peaceful competition. We have to be realistic about the IOC's ability to directly influence global and national affairs," the statement continued.

"At the same time, we will continue to work with our Olympic stakeholders to help where we can, often through quiet sports diplomacy. The IOC remains in touch with the Olympic community from Iran."