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Iran hostage survivor says Trump 'absolutely' right to launch Operation Epic Fury, finally confront regime

Kevin Hermening tells Fox News Radio about surviving captivity, believes US must help unarmed Iranians against regime

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Former Iran hostage Kevin Hermening on Iran conflict, running for Congress Video

Former Iran hostage Kevin Hermening on Iran conflict, running for Congress

Kevin Hermening, a retired Marine and former Iran hostage, discusses the current conflict with Iran, his personal experience from 1979 and his run for Congress.

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Decades after being held hostage in Tehran, Kevin Hermening believes America has finally gotten Iran policy right.

Hermening, a 20-year-old Marine sergeant at the time, was the youngest of the more than 50 Americans taken captive during the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis. They were held for 444 days in difficult conditions. The crisis followed the creation of the Islamic Republic and the overthrow of the shah.

He is now praising President Donald Trump’s decisive action on Iran, warning the country cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

"I do believe that the president absolutely did the right thing for the first time in more than 40 years. In this case, to deny the Iranian regime in their pursuit of nuclear weapons," Hermening said on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast.

FROM HOSTAGE CRISIS TO ASSASSINATION PLOTS: IRAN’S NEAR HALF-CENTURY WAR ON AMERICANS

American hostages shown outside U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

American hostages are shown outside the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 after it was seized by militant Iranian students during the Iran hostage crisis. (Bettmann/Getty Images)

The U.S. and Israel continue to pressure Iran with Operation Epic Fury after the Feb. 28 strikes that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hermening was among the first victims of the Islamic Republic, spending over a year in captivity. He described sleeping on a bare box spring and being blindfolded and handcuffed. He also recalled a fellow captive beaten so badly that his teeth broke at the gum line.

"You get on your knees, and you pray that someday you'll be delivered out of that situation," Hermening recalled, speaking with Fox News Radio's Dave Anthony. 

AMERICANS KNOW IRAN IS OUR ENEMY. IT’S TIME ESTABLISHMENT POLITICIANS AGREED

Truck carries coffins during funeral in Tehran.

A truck carries the coffins of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij paramilitary forces, during a funeral procession in Tehran on March 18. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He argued the Iranian people want to overthrow the regime. But without U.S. help, he said, they are unable to do so because they are unarmed. He pointed to the lack of civilian weaponry as a key reason the Iranian regime has remained in power.

IRANIAN STUDENT WARNS 'BARBARIC' REGIME IS TAKING NATION 'HOSTAGE,' EXECUTING CIVILIANS TO END UNREST

"If there is ever a textbook case for supporting the Second Amendment, it would be Iran, because the Iranian people don't even have small arms," he said.

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Still, he cautioned the White House against installing the next leader. Instead, he said the transition must be Iranian-led, with the U.S. providing support or small arms.

Earlier this month, 19-year-old champion wrestler Saleh Mohammadi and at least two other men were hanged in Iran, sparking fears that a larger wave of killings could be coming. Authorities arrested the three during January’s protests and later sentenced them, saying they killed two officers during the demonstrations.

Hermening is currently seeking the Republican nomination for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. The seat is open after Rep. Tom Tiffany announced he would vacate it to launch a gubernatorial campaign.

US sends Iran a peace plan: Report Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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