Travis Kelce chats with Kai Trump at Tiger Woods' golf league

Travis Kelce got the invite to Tiger Woods' The Golf League (TGL) earlier this week, and he got close to some presidential blood.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end was spotted chit-chatting with President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai, before the event that featured Woods' Jupiter Links team going against The Bay Golf Club, according to a video from Tyler Boronski.

Kelce and his brother, Jason, attended the event, which featured a hole-in-one from Tom Kim, helping Woods' team reach the playoffs.

Trump was first spotted at the TGL events last year, shortly before Woods and Trump's mother, Vanessa, the ex-wife of Don Jr., made their relationship public that March.

Kelce and the president have yet to meet face-to-face publicly, but Kelce was greeted by former President Joe Biden in both 2023 and 2024 in celebrating back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Woods and Vanessa Trump have kept their relationship relatively quiet — when hard-launching last year, Woods asked for privacy regarding the couple. Both Vanessa and Kai attended the Genesis Invitational last month at Riviera, which Woods hosted. Vanessa was also at Monday night's TGL event.

A report in July said the two were "very serious," and "wedding bells" could be chiming, but nothing regarding that has been made public.

Woods announced his relationship with Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife, on March 23, 2025.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," Woods wrote in his post.

Woods' son, Charlie, and Vanessa's daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie will attend Florida State.

Both Charlie and Kai played at the same tournament last June.

After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they, too, had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman. Woods and Nordegren have appeared to be amicable in recent years as they co-parent Charlie and Sam Woods.

Woods is aiming to return to competitive golf next month at the Masters after suffering a ruptured Achilles last year.

