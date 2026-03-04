Keith Olbermann under fire for calling Lou Holtz a 'scumbag' after legendary coach's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann once again incited backlash on social media Wednesday after he called late legendary college football coach Lou Holtz a "legendary scumbag" in an X post on the day Holtz was announced dead.

"Legendary scumbag, yes," Olbermann wrote in response to a clip of Holtz criticizing former President Joe Biden in 2020 for supporting abortion rights.

Olbermann received scathing criticism in response to his post on X.

"You’re a scumbag that needs mental help," one X user wrote to Olbermann.

One user echoed that sentiment, writing to Olbermann, "You're the real scumbag here. Lou Holtz had more class, integrity, and genuine decency in his pinky finger than you'll ever show in your lifetime."

Another user wrote, "You’re a grumpy, lonely, Godless man. All the things Lou Holtz was not."

Olbermann has made it a pattern of sharing politically charged far-left statements that are often combative and ridiculed on social media, typically resulting in immense backlash.

After the U.S. men's hockey team's gold medal win, Olbermann heavily criticized the team for accepting an invitation from President Trump to the State of the Union address. Olbermann wrote on X that any members of the men's team who attended the event were "declaring their indelible stupidity and misogyny," while praising the women's team for declining the invitation.

In January, Olbermann attacked former University of Kentucky women's swimmer Kaitlynn Wheeler for celebrating a women's rights rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments for two cases focused on the legality of biological male trans athletes in women's sports.

"It's still about you trying to find an excuse for a lifetime wasted trying to succeed in sports without talent," Olbermann wrote in response to Wheeler's post.

In 2025, Olbermann faced significant backlash after posting (and later deleting) a message on X aimed at CNN contributor Scott Jennings, that said, "You're next motherf-----," shortly after the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Holtz was a stern supporter of President Donald Trump, even saying in February 2024 that Trump needed to "coach America back to greatness!"

Near the end of Trump's first term, shortly after former President Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election, Trump awarded Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States.

After Holtz's death was announced Wednesday, several top GOP figures paid tribute to the coach on social media.

Those GOP lawmakers included senators Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.; Todd Young, R-Ind.; Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; and Lindsey Graham , R-S.C.; representatives Greg Murphy, R-N.C.; David Rouzer, R-N.C.; Erin Houchin, R-Ind.; and Steve Womack, R-Ark.; and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Indiana Gov. Mike Braun; U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon; and Rudy Giuliani.

At the time of publication, prominent Democrat leaders have appeared silent on Holtz's passing, including prominent Democrats with a football background.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who worked as an assistant high school football coach; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who was a recruiting target for Holtz in 1986 as a college prospect; Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who played in the NFL; and Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Ill., who played football for the University of Illinois, have not posted acknowledging Holtz's death.