Tiger Woods, ex-wife Elin Nordegren share hug following golf tournament

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, created some excitement at the PNC Championship on Sunday when the young golfer made a hole in one during the tournament.

The Woods tandem finished in second place in the event, losing in a playoff to Bernhard and Jason Langer. It was the second straight year the Langers won the tournament.

Tiger Woods was then seen in a warm embrace with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who is the mother of Charlie. Sam Woods, their daughter, served as the caddie for them during the event.

Woods and Nordegren haven’t exactly been close since their high-profile divorce nearly 15 years ago. The two were seen together earlier this year to celebrate Charlie after his high school won the Class 1A state golf championship in Florida.

Woods and Nordegren were a part of a high-profile split in 2010 when Woods revealed his infidelity following a single-vehicle crash near their Florida home. They have two children together, and the source told People their tensions have cooled in recent years for the sake of their children.

"She would never go back with him but likes that he is a good father. She has seen that over the years, which worked them into a good relationship. They co-parent pretty well," the source told the magazine back in March.

"Of course, she needs to be very confident that the children are safe and happy around anyone that Tiger is with, especially if the romance becomes serious," the source added. "To that degree, she is very interested. But not on much else."

Nordegren has been dating retired tight end Jordan Cameron for the last few years.

Woods broke up with Erica Herman, who then filed a lawsuit against him. She dropped the lawsuit in November 2023.