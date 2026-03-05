Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu says she was 'chased' to her car at airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu shared a terrifying experience she had at an airport on social media early Thursday.

Liu wrote on her Instagram Stories that she was mobbed by people with cameras and for things to sign before someone "chased" her to her car. She asked fans to refrain from doing that.

"So I land at the airport, & there’s a crowd waiting at the exit with cameras & things for me to sign," she wrote. "All up in my personal space. Someone chased me to my car bruh.

"Please do not do that to me."

Liu, 20, went from Olympic hopeful to gold medalist within the span of a few months as she won the women’s singles figure skating competition at the Milan Cortina Games. Liu’s electric performance dazzled the crowd in Italy and had Americans back home raving about her.

It was the second of two gold medals she received during the Games. She was a part of the team figure skating competition that won gold early in the Olympics.

She is far from the only professional athlete who has had to deal with raving fans at the airport. Most notably, pro wrestlers have been outspoken about similar issues.

WWE star Rhea Ripley detailed a tense airport situation in March 2023.

Ripley explained the situation to USA Network when she bumped into one fan in particular at the airport, and after declining to sign anything, she was followed, and it caused others to join in.

"I don't think people understand how threatening that is," she said at the time. "Especially because you don't know what's going to happen. I don't know these people."