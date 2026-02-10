Tiger Woods' 17-year-old son Charlie announces major golf move: 'Go Noles!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Woods family is adding to its remarkable golf legacy.

Charlie Woods, the son of 15-time major winner Tiger, announced on Instagram that he has committed to play college golf at Florida State.

"Go Noles!" the high schooler posted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods won the Team TaylorMade Invitational last May and drilled a hole-in-one on the third hole at TPC Sawgrass in August.

The father-son duo played alongside one another in the PNC Championship from 2020 to 2024, with the younger Woods recording his first ace in the final year of that span. The pair finished in second in both 2021 and 2024.

Woods, who turned 17 on Monday, is currently the 21st-ranked golfer in the American Junior Golf Association. He finished tied for ninth at the Junior PGA Championship in August.

OLYMPIC MEDALIST VOLUNTARILY ADMITS TO CHEATING ON 'GOLD MEDAL' GIRLFRIEND OF 6 MONTHS IN EMOTIONAL INTERVIEW

In the summer of 2024, he qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut .

His dad has 82 professional wins, tied with Sam Snead for the most ever. Fifteen of those victories have come in majors, and his last major win was the unforgettable 2019 Masters.

Tiger underwent another back surgery in December — he ruptured his Achilles just weeks before last year's Masters. In 18 official events since finishing tied for ninth at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish is a tie for 37th at the 2020 PGA Championship.

He has not competed since the 2024 Open Championship. He competed in just five events that year: each of the four majors and the Genesis Invitational, which he hosts. He withdrew from the Genesis, finished dead last in the Masters and missed the cut in the final three majors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka and Paul Azinger, the 1993 PGA Champion, both attended Florida State.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.