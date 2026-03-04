Michigan parts ways with alleged mistress of fired football coach Sherrone Moore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Michigan has not renewed the contract of the female football staffer who was suspected to have been in a relationship with fired coach Sherrone Moore.

A university spokesperson confirmed the departure to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Her contract expired and was not renewed," the spokesperson said.

Moore allegedly maintained an inappropriate, years-long relationship with the staffer, despite him being married with multiple children.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed allegations made by the staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, on the day that Moore allegedly entered her home without permission, which later resulted in his arrest.

Det. Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department testified in court that the staffer called Sharp after Moore entered the residence and refused to leave. Sharp then told emergency dispatch that Moore was inside of her client's home "attacking her."

The woman accused Moore of continuing to approach her until she was able to get her attorney on the phone, at which point he "immediately backed up and turned the knives on himself, pointing them at his neck, saying that he was going to kill himself and that she was going to watch."

Moore then left the staffer's residence and was later taken into custody by law enforcement, where he denied physically attacking the staffer.

The staffer, whose LinkedIn profile listed her as an Executive Assistant to the Head Football Coach at the University of Michigan, earned just over $58,000 in 2023 and 2024, according to public payroll information. In the 2025 fiscal year, though, her salary jumped to $99,000, according to a salary disclosure report from the University of Michigan.

That's a 70.62 percent increase year-over-year — even higher than the figure circulating social media right now, via UMSalary.info.

Moore, who faces felony home invasion, stalking and illegal entry charges, scored a legal victory last month when a judge granted a request for a hearing to learn more about the investigation that led to criminal charges against him.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson, who is presiding, expressed concern that a police detective didn’t disclose Moore's employer-employee relationship with the woman when a magistrate authorized a warrant for his arrest. Simpson described it as a "glaring omission."