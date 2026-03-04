Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Michigan parts ways with alleged mistress of fired football coach Sherrone Moore

'Her contract expired and was not renewed,' a spokesperson said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest Video

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore's fall from grace on 'Special Report.'

The University of Michigan has not renewed the contract of the female football staffer who was suspected to have been in a relationship with fired coach Sherrone Moore.

A university spokesperson confirmed the departure to Fox News Digital on Wednesday. 

"Her contract expired and was not renewed," the spokesperson said. 

Sherrone Moore, wife, and attorney walk into court

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, second from right, walks with his wife, Kelli Moore, left, and his attorney, Ellen K. Michaels, right, towards the courtroom, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Moore allegedly maintained an inappropriate, years-long relationship with the staffer, despite him being married with multiple children.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed allegations made by the staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, on the day that Moore allegedly entered her home without permission, which later resulted in his arrest. 

Det. Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department testified in court that the staffer called Sharp after Moore entered the residence and refused to leave. Sharp then told emergency dispatch that Moore was inside of her client's home "attacking her."

The woman accused Moore of continuing to approach her until she was able to get her attorney on the phone, at which point he "immediately backed up and turned the knives on himself, pointing them at his neck, saying that he was going to kill himself and that she was going to watch."

Sherrone Moore calls plays against Illinois

Then-Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore looks on during the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 19, 2024, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Illinois. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moore then left the staffer's residence and was later taken into custody by law enforcement, where he denied physically attacking the staffer.

The staffer, whose LinkedIn profile listed her as an Executive Assistant to the Head Football Coach at the University of Michigan, earned just over $58,000 in 2023 and 2024, according to public payroll information. In the 2025 fiscal year, though, her salary jumped to $99,000, according to a salary disclosure report from the University of Michigan.

That's a 70.62 percent increase year-over-year — even higher than the figure circulating social media right now, via UMSalary.info.

Sherrone Moore looks on in court

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, center, appears in the courtroom, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Moore, who faces felony home invasion, stalking and illegal entry charges, scored a legal victory last month when a judge granted a request for a hearing to learn more about the investigation that led to criminal charges against him.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson, who is presiding, expressed concern that a police detective didn’t disclose Moore's employer-employee relationship with the woman when a magistrate authorized a warrant for his arrest. Simpson described it as a "glaring omission."

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

