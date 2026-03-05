Athletics GM 'always open' to Kyler Murray reunion ahead of expected Cardinals release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyler Murray's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals is coming to an end.

The team reportedly informed the former No. 1 overall pick this week that he will be released at the start of the new league year, making him a free agent eligible to sign with any team, including, potentially, one in Major League Baseball.

Prior to declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray was a two-sport athlete playing both football and baseball for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 4,000 yards and 42 touchdowns during the 2018 season, but the then-Oakland Athletics still selected him with the 9th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

He signed a contract with a $4.66 million signing bonus, but Murray would forgo his senior year at Oklahoma and declare for the NFL Draft. After seven years in the NFL, Murray’s MLB career still remains a possibility.

"Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career," A’s general manager David Forst told MLB.com on Wednesday.

"That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes."

Murray, 28, will likely have several options during the offseason. He is currently owed $36.8 million.

His career with the Cardinals has been marred by injuries and other controversies, including the study clause that was initially included in his five-year, $230.5 million deal signed in 2022. The clause was later removed. He appeared in just five games last season after suffering a foot injury, which later landed him on injured reserve.

The Cardinals finished 3-14 behind backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and later fired head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray posted in a farewell message to fans on social media. "I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.