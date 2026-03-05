Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Athletics GM 'always open' to Kyler Murray reunion ahead of expected Cardinals release

Murray was drafted by the A's 9th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft

Paulina Dedaj
Kyler Murray's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals is coming to an end. 

The team reportedly informed the former No. 1 overall pick this week that he will be released at the start of the new league year, making him a free agent eligible to sign with any team, including, potentially, one in Major League Baseball.

Prior to declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray was a two-sport athlete playing both football and baseball for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 4,000 yards and 42 touchdowns during the 2018 season, but the then-Oakland Athletics still selected him with the 9th overall pick in the 2018 draft. 

Kyler Murray throwing a pass during an NFL game in Glendale, Arizona

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 5, 2025. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

He signed a contract with a $4.66 million signing bonus, but Murray would forgo his senior year at Oklahoma and declare for the NFL Draft. After seven years in the NFL, Murray’s MLB career still remains a possibility.  

"Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career," A’s general manager David Forst told MLB.com on Wednesday. 

"That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes."

Kyler Murray standing during batting practice at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Kyler Murray, the Oakland Athletics’ No. 1 draft pick and outfielder from the University of Oklahoma, looks on during batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on June 15, 2018. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Murray, 28, will likely have several options during the offseason. He is currently owed $36.8 million. 

His career with the Cardinals has been marred by injuries and other controversies, including the study clause that was initially included in his five-year, $230.5 million deal signed in 2022. The clause was later removed. He appeared in just five games last season after suffering a foot injury, which later landed him on injured reserve.

The Cardinals finished 3-14 behind backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and later fired head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Kyler Murray batting during practice at Oakland Alameda Coliseum.

Kyler Murray, the Oakland Athletics' number one draft pick and outfielder from the University of Oklahoma, takes batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on June 15, 2018. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray posted in a farewell message to fans on social media. "I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

