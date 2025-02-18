Trump's granddaughter to golf with Tiger Woods' son at major junior golf event

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is set to compete alongside Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, at the Junior Invitational golf tournament at Sage Valley, South Carolina in March.

Kai Trump and Charlie Woods are among the 60 expected competitors, according to a report from Golf Channel, for the invitation-only tournament that features the nation's top junior golfers.

The announcement comes the same week that Tiger Woods himself was seen walking alongside Kai Trump at Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

Kai Trump recently committed to play women's golf at the University of Miami. She is also a golf influencer and runs a YouTube channel that has more than 1 million subscribers. It was announced over the weekend that she even signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade, which is a partner of the Junior Invitational and also counts Tiger Woods as an ambassador.

Tiger Woods and President Trump recently played a round of golf together at Trump International Golf Club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Feb. 9, just hours before Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Charlie Woods has most notably played alongside his father in the PNC Championship on several occasions, with two second-place finishes as his best result, including the 2024 event.

Charlie is set to play in the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship in Myrtle Beach, Florida, from Feb. 28 to March 2, and then the Junior Invitational is scheduled to start just weeks after that, on March 19.

After Tiger Woods announced the death of his mother Kultida Woods in early February, Trump expressed his condolences in a statement.

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away – She has gone onto greener fairways!" Trump wrote in a post. "Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

Kultida Woods was with her son in 2019 when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.