GOP lawmakers mourn legendary football coach Lou Holtz

Multiple prominent Republican congressional lawmakers and other high-ranking officials across the country shared their condolences after the death of legendary college football coach Lou Holtz on Wednesday.

The GOP lawmakers to speak out included Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Todd Young, R-Ind., Tom Cotton, R-Ark. and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Reps. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. David Rouzer, R-N.C., Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Steve Womack, R-Ark., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and Rudy Giuliani.

At the time of publication, prominent Democrat leaders have appeared silent on Holtz's passing, including prominent Democrats with a football background.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who worked as an assistant high school football coach, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who was a recruiting target for Holtz in 1986 as a college prospect, Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who played in the NFL, and Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Ill., who played football for the University of Illinois, have all not made posts acknowledging Holtz's death.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Waltz, Booker, Allred and Buckner's offices for comment.

Lou Holtz, who spent 33 years leading teams, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish , died Wednesday. He was 89.

The football team released a statement from Holtz’s family, saying he died surrounded by family at his home in Orlando, Florida .

"Louis Leo ‘Lou’ Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family," the statement said.

"Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics.

"Over a remarkable five-decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, N.C. State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service."

Holtz had reportedly entered hospice care in late January.

Holtz was the first coach in NCAA history to bring six different football programs to bowl games, including William & Mary (1969-71), N.C. State (1972-75), Arkansas (1977-83) and South Carolina (1999-2004). The only team he wasn’t able to accomplish the feat with was Minnesota, which he led from 1984-85.

In recent years, Holtz has been a stern supporter of President Donald Trump , even saying in February 2024 that Trump needed to "coach America back to greatness!"

Near the end of Trump's first term, shortly after former President Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election, Trump awarded Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States.

"I will say this about Lou: Everybody loves him," Trump said during the ceremony in December 2020. "Everybody respects him. He’s tough as hell, and yet they all respect Lou. They just — it’s amazing. They love him, and they respect him. Sometimes, it’s a combination that doesn’t come together, you know? They respect, but you are — you are something. ‘I never coached football; I coached life,’ he said. And it’s true. His players really always loved him."

Holtz, who also spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, was humbled by the honor.

"It’s the highest honor or award you could possibly receive, and I receive it with mixed emotions. First of all, I’m humbled," Holtz told " Fox & Friends " afterward. "There are many more people far worthy than me, I can assure you.

"Nobody is more appreciative than me. So, I’m excited to have this opportunity and, at the same time, I’m excited to receive it from President Trump. The president I admire and respect. I think he did a tremendous job."

At the time, Holtz also called Trump "one of the great presidents of my lifetime."

Holtz finished his coaching career with a 249-132-7 record in 388 games. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.