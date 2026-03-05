Dem Rep Kam Buckner pays tribute to Lou Holtz after legendary coach's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Ill., made a statement commemorating the life and legacy of legendary football coach Lou Holtz after the coach's death on Wednesday.

Buckner provided a statement to Fox News Digital reflecting on Holtz's efforts to recruit him to the University of South Carolina as a college football prospect, and said he's praying for the coach's family.

"Like a lot of Chicago kids, I grew up watching Lou Holtz on the sidelines at Notre Dame. South Bend always felt like it was right next door to us, and Coach Holtz was synonymous with that program and with college football in general. I was incredibly honored that our paths crossed years later when he recruited me during his time at South Carolina," Buckner said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I ultimately chose a different path, but the chance to sit with him, hear his vision, and learn from a man who meant so much to the game is something I’ll never forget. Coach Holtz is a true legend of college football. I’m praying for his family and for everyone who loved him. His impact on the sport—and on the young men he coached—will live on for generations."

Buckner's tribute to Holtz is an anomaly for Democrat figures since the coach's death.

Most GOP lawmakers were quick to give condolences to the coach's death on Wednesday, but Democrats have mostly remained silent. This includes other Democrats with ties to football, besides Buckner.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who worked as an assistant high school football coach, has not made any public statement addressing Holtz's death.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., like Buckner, was also a college football recruiting target for Holtz ahead of Booker's NCAA career. But Booker has not said anything about Holtz's death publicly either.

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who played in the NFL, also has not commented on Holtz's death.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz, Booker and Allred's offices for a response.

One prominent voice on the left, former broadcast journalist Keith Olbermann, has incited controversy for calling Holtz a "scumbag" after the coach's death.

"Legendary scumbag, yes," Olbermann wrote on X in response to a clip of Holtz criticizing former President Joe Biden in 2020 for supporting abortion rights.

Olbermann received scathing criticism in response to his post on X.

Holtz was a stern supporter of President Donald Trump, even saying in February 2024 that Trump needed to "coach America back to greatness!"

Near the end of Trump's first term, shortly after former President Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election, Trump awarded Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States. Holtz, who also spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, was humbled by the honor.

"It’s the highest honor or award you could possibly receive, and I receive it with mixed emotions. First of all, I’m humbled," Holtz told " Fox & Friends " afterward. "There are many more people far worthy than me, I can assure you.

"Nobody is more appreciative than me. So, I’m excited to have this opportunity and, at the same time, I’m excited to receive it from President Trump. The president I admire and respect. I think he did a tremendous job."

At the time, Holtz also called Trump "one of the great presidents of my lifetime."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Holtz was the first coach in NCAA history to take six different football programs to bowl games, including William & Mary (1969-71), N.C. State (1972-75), Arkansas (1977-83) and South Carolina (1999-2004). The only team he wasn’t able to accomplish the feat with was Minnesota, which he led from 1984-85.

Holtz finished his coaching career with a 249-132-7 record in 388 games. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.