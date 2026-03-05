Aaron Rodgers tears into ex-girlfriends: 'I got myself into crazy town'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers made clear on Wednesday that he has no plans to live a "public life" with his mystery wife, citing immense media scrutiny on his past relationships with high-profile women.

The NFL star previously dated actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Rodgers and Woodley were engaged in 2021, but called off their wedding plans in 2022 and later broke up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers lambasted his previous girlfriends during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," though, he didn’t mention any of them by name. He said when he first met his wife, she didn't want to date an athlete and moved back overseas.

"I got myself into crazy town and I was with individuals who called the paparazzi, who leaked or talked about where I was living, who coerced me to make the proverbial Instagram, social media posts," he said. "I never really wanted to live a public life. If you look at the saga with my family, for years it was one-sided. They were making shots in the media saying bulls---. I never said anything until it got to the point that, all right, enough is enough. … I’m not a social media guy anymore."

"The narratives have gotten a little bit ridiculous," he continued. "To some of those, I just want to say, just f---ing move on. It’s been years and years and years. I’ve dealt with clinically bipolar depressed relevance seeking, I dealt with people that wanted to search out other possibilities before they could commit to me and then they go on TV talking about how I ruined their lives and all this s---.

"And I just want to say, move on with your life. Stop lying about me. Just move on with your life and be happy. It’s not just them, but it’s other people in the media that there’s this relevance they feel that they have to mention my name. I’m not seeking relevance. I’m not seeking attention."

Rodgers added that, when his playing career is done, "you won’t see me."

"I’m not doing TV … I’m not going to be out and about."

The four-time MVP also pushed back on those seeking to figure out who his wife is, calling the issue "very strange." He said earlier in the interview that the media frenzy caused him to move out of his Malibu, California, home.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers has only said that his wife’s name is Brittani. The two started dating in December 2024 and they were married at some point in 2025. He said she's a person who doesn't want to be in the public spotlight and is happy with the possibility of leaving public life as well.