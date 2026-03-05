AEW star Dustin Rhodes' mastiff takes home prize at world's largest dog show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes has held a championship belt in almost every organization he stepped foot in, including most recently being a tag team champion at Ring of Honor.

Rhodes was a fan favorite in WWE when he was known as Goldust and was one of the first wrestlers to join All Elite Wrestling when the company started up in 2019. Outside of the ring, someone else has become a show-stealer, and he’s a Beast.

Rhodes’ mastiff, named Beast, has emerged as one of the top show dogs on the circuit in recent years and he added to his resume on Thursday when he took home third place in the working group open category at Crufts in the United Kingdom – the world’s largest dog show.

"It’s an incredible, incredible show," Rhodes told Fox News Digital. "I guess this is the world’s largest dog show, so, we decided to go big or go home. Amazing, amazing show."

Dogs in the working group are meant to assist and protect their owners.

"Beast is really good with seeing somebody who has high blood pressure or low blood pressure and we’ll go check them out. He’s a very smart dog," he said. "Mastiffs are amazing, amazing animals, man. I would never own another breed besides a mastiff and I’ve had all kinds of dogs over my life and mastiffs are just everything – pure, loyal, loving, just crawling on your lap, hurt your bones."

Rhodes said Beast weighs more than him at a whopping 250 pounds, and with that comes a hefty diet. He revealed on X that he spends about $200 a month on food, as Beast enjoys about eight cups a day with dry food, chicken, rice and steak in his diet.

The wrestler said he "never thought" he’d ever get into the dog show business but has found immense success about two years into the endeavor. Now, he has eyes at the top of the charts.

"Go for the (best in show) record," he told Fox News Digital when asked about long-term goals. "Twenty nine I think for mastiffs. We have 13 right now. So, we’re gonna do our best in the next year and a half, two years, really campaign the dog and advertise the crap out of it. Hopefully, we’ll get there."

Rhodes’ team includes his wife, Ta-rel Runnels, and handler Terry Smith.