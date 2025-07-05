Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump are 'very serious,' with 'wedding bells' possibly chiming: report

The two have been dating since at least last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump hard-launched their relationship back in March, and love appears to truly be in the air.

It was initially reported that the two had been dating since last fall. Other reports said they had been dating for at least a year.

Now, a report says they could be taking a major next step.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods reacts

Tiger Woods, center, reacts to his son Charlie Wood's hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Page Six, citing a source, reported that the two are "very serious," and "wedding bells" could be chiming.

"She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life," the source told the outlet.

Woods announced his relationship with Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife, on March 23.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.," Woods wrote in his post.

Woods' son, Charlie, and Vanessa's daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie has played alongside his father at tournaments. Charlie has also played at the U.S. Open qualifiers, and both Charlie and Kai played at the same tournament last month.

Tiger and Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods arrives on the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025, in La Jolla, California.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

PGA GOLFER JUSTIN THOMAS DISCUSSES RECENT 'UPS AND DOWNS' AS GOLF SEASON'S EXCITING HOMESTRETCH APPROACHES

Woods was photographed with Kai at the Genesis Invitational. Vanessa and Kai also took in a TGL match last month, which was created by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they, too, had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman.

Woods and Nordegren have appeared to be amicable in recent years as they co-parent Charlie and Sam Woods.

Woods is currently rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles he suffered just before the Masters.

Tiger Woods in the TGL

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club waves to fans as he is introduced at the start of a match of the TMRW Golf League (TGL) against Boston Common Golf, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has played in just 18 events since the start of the new decade, and his best finish in a major during that span is a tie for 38th at the 2020 Masters.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.