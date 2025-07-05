Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump are 'very serious,' with 'wedding bells' possibly chiming: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump hard-launched their relationship back in March, and love appears to truly be in the air.

It was initially reported that the two had been dating since last fall. Other reports said they had been dating for at least a year.

Now, a report says they could be taking a major next step.

Page Six, citing a source, reported that the two are "very serious," and "wedding bells" could be chiming.

"She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life," the source told the outlet.

Woods announced his relationship with Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife, on March 23.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.," Woods wrote in his post.

Woods' son, Charlie, and Vanessa's daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie has played alongside his father at tournaments. Charlie has also played at the U.S. Open qualifiers, and both Charlie and Kai played at the same tournament last month.

Woods was photographed with Kai at the Genesis Invitational. Vanessa and Kai also took in a TGL match last month, which was created by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they, too, had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman.

Woods and Nordegren have appeared to be amicable in recent years as they co-parent Charlie and Sam Woods.

Woods is currently rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles he suffered just before the Masters.

He has played in just 18 events since the start of the new decade, and his best finish in a major during that span is a tie for 38th at the 2020 Masters.

