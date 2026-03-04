Browns star Myles Garrett in speeding trouble again with 9th citation since entering NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

He may be one of the best players in the NFL, but Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t great at following traffic laws.

The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year was cited for driving 94 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 71 in Congress Township, Ohio, which is between Cleveland and Columbus, back on Feb. 21, according to court records.

This speeding ticket marks the ninth since Garrett has entered the NFL since his rookie season in 2017, which includes a scary moment where he flipped his Porsche in 2022 after an incident where speeding was a factor.

Garrett was cited then for going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time.

Garrett was also driving a Porsche during this traffic stop, as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the Browns star as he was going 24 mph over the speed limit in the early hours last month. Before being pulled over, Garrett was spotted at a college basketball game between Bowling Green and Miami of Ohio in Oxford, which is near Cincinnati.

Prior to this ticket, Garrett was pulled over during Browns training camp on Aug. 9, where he was driving 100 mph in a 60-mph zone in Strongsville, Ohio, which is near the team’s Berea training facility.

The Browns had just returned home from their preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which led to a $250 fine for Garrett as well.

He was peppered with questions from the media about his speeding past following his then-eighth citation, but he declined to respond.

"I’d honestly prefer to talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off the field other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day," Garrett said to media on Aug. 20.

Garrett added that he tried to "keep my personal life personal. And I’d rather focus on this team when I can."

It was hard not to ask Garrett about what happened in 2022, when he suffered a shoulder and biceps strains, among other less serious injuries, after his car flipped over. He had to miss the team’s Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, though he returned to his normal self that year. He had 16 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games for Cleveland.

This past year, Garrett broke the single-season sack record (23) with a league-high 33 tackles for loss in an insane campaign that made him a lock for the Defensive Player of the Year Award in his ninth season for the Browns. He had now made it three straight first-team All-Pro honors and five overall.

But Garrett will now have to either appear in court on March 10, or pay a fine of more than $100 for his latest speeding ticket, per WKYC in Cleveland. After signing a then-record four-year, $160 million extension with Cleveland last year, the latter is likely the option he’ll choose.

