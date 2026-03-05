Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey Devils

Team USA hockey hero Jack Hughes 'exclusively' dating Canadian pop star: report

The two were first spotted together last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
There is at least one Canadian who is a big fan of Jack Hughes despite breaking the country's heart.

Roughly a week and a half after the New Jersey Devils star gave the United States their first gold medal in men's hockey since 1980, it was reported that he and Canadian pop star Tate McRae are "exclusively" dating.

The two were spotted several times in New York City late last year, and McRae even attended one of Hughes' games in New Jersey when he returned from a hand injury back in January.

Jack Hughes and Tate McRae

Jack Hughes and Tate McRae are "exclusively" dating, according to Us Weekly. (Bruce Bennett, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

"They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other," a source told Us Weekly. "She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together. She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on."

McRae was born in Calgary and attended Western Canada High School.

Jack Hughes poses with the team

United States' Jack Hughes (86) poses with teammates after a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Hughes became an American hockey hero when, just minutes after losing teeth from a high stick, he found the back of the net in overtime, sneaking a puck past Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington to break a 46-year drought for the United States.

In the days after, Hughes and his teammates partied in Miami and visited President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., along with an invitation to the State of the Union. In his NHL return last Wednesday, he received a standing ovation from his New Jersey faithful.

Jack Hughes skates

Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates during warm-ups before the NHL regular season game at the Prudential Center on Feb. 25, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images)

This is not McRae's first hockey player — she dated Cole Sillinger of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2021 to 2023 before getting into a relationship with Australian music artist The Kid Laroi.

