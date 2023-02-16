Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady's daughter asks for and receives a pair of adopted kittens: 'Vivi wins again'

Brady said he looks forward to spending more time with family during his retirement

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady had one of the most storied careers in NFL history, and earlier this month the father of three announced he was ‘retiring for good.’

It appears the seven-time Super Bowl winner is easing into his retirement by taking on the cat dad role. In a social media post on Wednesday, Brady revealed that he had adopted two kittens at his daughter Vivian's request.

"Vivi wins again," Brady captioned footage of the animals play-fighting. "This is what my mornings are like now. They are in good, loving hands."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, talks with his daughter, Vivian, on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, talks with his daughter, Vivian, on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brady and Vivan volunteered at the Human Society of Tampa during the quarterback's first season with the Buccaneers. While volunteering at the shelter, Vivian was particularly "drawn to" the pair of Siamese mix kittens, People reported.

TOM BRADY ON THE POSSIBILITY AARON RODGERS STEPS AWAY FROM FOOTBALL: 'I HOPE HE DOESN'T RETIRE'

Brady also jokingly thanked Bucs safety Logan Ryan and his wife, Ashley, for helping to facilitate the adoption.

"This is what my mornings are like now," Brady posted over the photo, along with two laughing-crying faces and two heart emojis.

Pictured: Brady celebrates his Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his daughter, Vivian Lake. She is the youngest of Brady’s three children.

Pictured: Brady celebrates his Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his daughter, Vivian Lake. She is the youngest of Brady’s three children. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Feb. 1, Ashley shared an Instagram post showing Brady, Giselle Bündchen, and their children, along with herself and her family, in which she congratulated the 45-year-old on his retirement.

"These pictures were from August, and we didn't take many more after that," Ashley wrote. "Not publicly, at least. It wasn't about publicity, fundraising, or recognition. It was about being a human being. It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together. It was about Tom reaching out to his friend, asking how to get involved, helping his community by giving something far more meaningful than money ... his time."

TOM BRADY REACTS TO PIVOTAL SUPER BOWL HOLDING PENALTY: 'EASIER NOT TO CALL IT'

The shelter has previously praised the Brady family for their volunteering efforts.

"Everyone at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is very thankful that Tom Brady and his kids have been volunteering at our shelter for months," Regan Blessinger, with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told PEOPLE. "From socializing our kittens to walking dogs, he is obviously a great dad and a true animal lover. When they came to volunteer, it was evident that Vivian and the whole Brady family enjoyed their time with the under-aged kittens still needing to be bottle-fed."

Tom Brady is pictured with his then-wife Giselle Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021. Brady and Bundchen announced they were getting divorced on Oct. 28, 2022.

Tom Brady is pictured with his then-wife Giselle Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021. Brady and Bundchen announced they were getting divorced on Oct. 28, 2022. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady is also the father of sons Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 13, with Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen, respectively.

Brady has been co-parenting his younger two children with Bündchen, since the couple ended their marriage in 2022. Brady shared several photos of his children and dogs to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday. The first two photos featured Bündchen with Benjamin and Vivian. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bündchen went in a similar direction in her post, which featured her animals.

"Pure love," she wrote beneath a slideshow of photos with two dogs. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.