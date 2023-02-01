Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring for good'

Brady won seven Super Bowl championships

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion who holds every major NFL passing record, announced in an emotional beach-side video, he was "retiring for good."

The video was posted to his social media accounts exactly one year after he said goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to focus on commitments off the field. He would announce his return less than two months later.

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," he said in the video. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

Brady has held the Lombardi Trophy seven times and has more Super Bowl victories than any quarterback to ever play football. The quarterbacks with the second-most Super Bowl victories are Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana, who both have won four.

Brady has held the Lombardi Trophy seven times and has more Super Bowl victories than any quarterback to ever play football.

Tom Brady, shown in Super Bowl XLII against the Giants, has played in 10 Super Bowls, with an overall record of 7-3.

Tom Brady, shown in Super Bowl XLII against the Giants, has played in 10 Super Bowls, with an overall record of 7-3.

"I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

"I wouldn’t change a thing."

Brady posted several photos of his family, friends, teammates and coaches on his Instagram Stories.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led his team to the playoffs even as the team was dealt with a ton of injuries and finished with an 8-9 record. Brady finished the 2022 season with 4,694 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. It was the sixth straight year he topped 4,000 or more passing yards.

He led the league this season in pass attempts (733) and completions (490).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media after his team's 21-3 loss to the Panthers, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media after his team's 21-3 loss to the Panthers, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans.

In Wednesday’s video, Brady alluded to a message he sent on his Twitter account on Feb. 1, 2022, detailing his thought process when he stepped away last season. He didn’t mention specifically he was retiring from football in either post.

"This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he said in part in 2022. "I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

"I have done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions," his statement read. "And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you don't really think about any kind of ending," he continued." As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and revisit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Tom Brady played for the Michigan Wolverines for four seasons, going 20-5 as a starter and winning a national championship in 1997. When he left college, Brady was drafted No. 199 overall by the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady played for the Michigan Wolverines for four seasons, going 20-5 as a starter and winning a national championship in 1997. When he left college, Brady was drafted No. 199 overall by the New England Patriots.

Brady later announced his return on March 13, 2022.

In October, Brady addressed retirement rumors that ramped up as the Buccaneers struggled in the beginning of the season.

"I love the sport, and I love the teammates," he told the media on Oct. 20. "And I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have. No retirement in my future."

Should this be it for Brady, it’s been a helluva career.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He’s retiring at age 45 and has played longer than anyone thought he would.

He was a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan. The New England Patriots selected him with the No. 199 pick of the 2000 draft. He was thrust into the starting role after Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury in 2001. The rest is, essentially, history.

Brady would win three Super Bowls in the first four years he was named a starting quarterback. He wouldn’t win again until the 2014 season but launched a second Patriots dynasty that saw him win rings through the 2018 season.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady speaks at a press conference at FC Bayern Campus following a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11, 2022, in Munich, Germany.

Tom Brady speaks at a press conference at FC Bayern Campus following a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11, 2022, in Munich, Germany.

He hit free agency after the 2019 season and joined the Buccaneers for the 2020 season. He became the first starting quarterback to lead two teams to Super Bowl championships. In 2021, he would put up MVP-type numbers with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. It was the most passing yards he’s thrown and the second-most touchdown passes in a season in his career.

He will "retire" as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 649, passing yards with 89,214, completions with 7,753 and attempts with 12,050.

He was a 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL MVP, three-time All-Pro, five-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-Decades team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Brady is set to join the FOX Sports booth as an analyst once he finished with football for good.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.