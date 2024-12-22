Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Charlie Woods, 15, makes first ever hole-in-one at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son are competing in the PNC Championship for the fifth straight year

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Charlie Woods, the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, had his own iconic golf moment at the PNC Championship on Sunday when he made his first ever hole-in-one. 

Charlie, 15, delivered the first ace of his young career on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament, which the father and son duo entered the day leading. 

Tiger and Charlie Woods celebrate

Tiger Woods congratulates his son Charlie Woods after his hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After teeing off, Charlie walked away seemingly satisfied with his shot. That was until the crowds began cheering, signaling that he had nailed a hole-in-one. 

"That went in?" he asked in disbelief. 

TRUMP’S GRANDDAUGHTER POKES FUN AT TIGER WOODS WHILE ASKING SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER ABOUT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ARREST

Woods, also in disbelief, embraced his son with a big hug as he shouted, "Yeah!" 

Tiger Woods reacts

Tiger Woods reacts to his son Charlie Wood's hole-in-one during the PNC Championship, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

This weekend marks the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament. It is also Woods’ first tournament since having his sixth lower back surgery in September. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlie Woods reacts

Charlie Woods and his caddie Luke Wise react to his hole-in-one, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

They continue to share the lead through the front nine on Sunday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.