Trump’s granddaughter pokes fun at Tiger Woods while asking Scottie Scheffler about PGA Championship arrest

Scheffler was arrested in May just before the second round of the PGA Championship

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President-elect Trump, had a little fun on the golf course when she interviewed two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler during the LIV-PGA showdown on Tuesday

Speaking with Scheffler ahead of his and Rory McIlroy’s exhibition match against LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, Kai asked Scheffler about his May 2024 arrest when he was charged with several offenses, including second-degree assault of a police officer. 

Scottie Scheffler tees off

Scottie Scheffler tees off during the third round of The Presidents Cup, Sept. 28, 2024. (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

The incident took place as Scheffler was attempting to enter Valhalla Golf Club, site of the PGA Championship, before the second round on May 17. 

Kai began the interview asking, "Scottie, you’re too nice, but how was jail?" 

"You know, honestly, it was a bit boring," he said with a laugh. "There’s not really much to do in there. I was in a cell by myself and just kind of sitting in there looking at the walls. So, it was a little boring."

Kai, who has captivated golf fans with her vlogs on YouTube following Trump’s successful bid for the White House, then made a lighthearted joke at the expense of Tiger Woods, who had his own run-in with law in 2017. 

Scottie Scheffler Kai Trump

Scottie Scheffler is interviewed by Kai Trump before The Showdown: McIlroy and Scheffler vs. DeChambeau and Koepka at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for The Showdown)

"I mean, orange is not a bad color though – on you, honestly. You pulled it off just like Tiger Woods," she joked. 

Scheffler quipped back, "I prefer the burnt orange a little bit more than the jail cell orange." 

The charges stemming from Scheffler’s arrest were later dropped. An internal investigation also found that three Louisville Metro Police officers violated police policy when they failed to have their bodycams activated.

Bryson and Scottie at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau, left, and Scottie Scheffler walk across the course during the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 24, 2021, in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Detective Bryan Gillis received "corrective action" for his role. 

Police were investigating the death of a volunteer, who was hit by a bus just outside the golf course, when the Scheffler incident occurred. 

