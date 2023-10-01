Taylor Swift has 3-word reaction to noise level upon entering MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift appeared to be astonished with the lack of noise in the garage area of MetLife Stadium as she went to watch her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday night.

Swift showed up with a handful of celebrities, including Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter. Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Jori Epstein was among the journalists under the stadium as they all cleared security.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift could be seen talking to some of her friends and appeared to be astonished.

"It’s so quiet," she was heard saying.

The NBC broadcast showed Swift entering MetLife Stadium about a half hour before kickoff.

Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.

Swift has yet to mention anything about the rumored relationship. Kelce was reportedly spotted at her home in New York City on Saturday night before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – at least do it to the best of his ability.

RAIDERS' JERRY TILLERY EJECTED AFTER HIT ON CHARGERS STAR JUSTIN HERBERT

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me," he said on the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. "I’m the one that was … I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor."

"So, yeah, I think it’s … what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out."

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kind of where I keep it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce and the Chiefs could move to 3-1 on the year with a win over the Jets tonight.