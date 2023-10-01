Raiders' Jerry Tillery ejected after hit on Chargers star Justin Herbert

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was disqualified from Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he delivered a hit on quarterback Justin Herbert out-of-bounds.

Herbert took the snap in the second quarter and was looking down the field. He shook defensive end Maxx Crosby and got around him. Herbert decided to tuck the ball and run, and Tillery was headed right for him.

Herbert headed toward the sideline and out of bounds, and that’s where Tillery met him.

Tillery shoved Herbert go the ground and tempers flared. The veteran defensive lineman was swarmed by Herbert’s teammates on the sideline and had to be pulled out of there by his own teammates.

Herbert got up and stayed in the game while Tillery was ejected.

A former Notre Dame standout, Tillery joined the Raiders off waivers from the Chargers in the middle of the 2022 season. He played in 15 games that season and had 18 tackles and one sack.

In three games this season, he has recorded seven tackles and one sack.

The Chargers won 24-17.

Las Vegas entered Sunday's game after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago. The Chargers defeated the Minnesota Vikings last week to pick up their first win.