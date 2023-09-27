Travis Kelce dishes on 'what's real' amid Taylor Swift rumors, calls her 'ballsy' for showing up to game

Travis Kelce dished on "what’s real" between him and Taylor Swift on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, which he hosts with his brother, Jason.

It took a minute, but the Kansas City Chiefs star finally touched on what the weekend was like as Swift joined his mother in a suite high above Arrowhead Stadium and watched him score a touchdown in the 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Jason asked Travis what his life was like as the entire sports and pop culture world began to investigate what was really going on between the Super Bowl champion and the pop superstar. Travis said his life was a "rollercoaster" and felt odd seeing paparazzi outside his home. However, he praised Swift for coming to the game.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect – for Chiefs fans, of course. It was just impressive."

Travis said he found it "hysterical" how pumped everyone was for the game as Swift made her appearance.

He then got serious about keeping whatever was going on between him and Swift close to the vest.

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me." he said. "I’m the one that was … I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor. …

"So, yeah, I think it’s … What’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out.

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."

The Chiefs head to New Jersey to play the New York Jets on Sunday night. It is unclear whether Swift will make an appearance at the Meadowlands.