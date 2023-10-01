Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs-Jets game to support rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's team

It's second Chiefs game Swift has attended

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would have 'gorgeous babies,' but is it for real or for show? Fans react Video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would have 'gorgeous babies,' but is it for real or for show? Fans react

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans shared mixed opinions on whether the rumored romance is for real, or for show after the duo made their first public appearance.

Taylor Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, got set to play the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Swift was expected to make the appearance across the Hudson River earlier in the week, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" used her songs in promos for the night game.

The NBC broadcast showed Swift entering MetLife Stadium about a half hour before kickoff.

Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.

Taylor Swift smiles

Taylor Swift enters below MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Swift has yet to mention anything about the rumored relationship. Kelce was reportedly spotted at her home in New York City on Saturday night before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – at least do it to the best of his ability.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Blake Lively, left, and Taylor Swift are seen on September 30, 2023, in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me," he said on the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. "I’m the one that was … I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor."

"So, yeah, I think it’s … what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out."

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of the game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kelce and the Chiefs could move to 3-1 on the year with a win over the Jets tonight.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.