Portland Trail Blazers

NBA players ejected after heated altercation under basket during Trail Blazers' win over Pelicans

Jerami Grant and Yves Missi were tossed before halftime

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant and New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi got into a heated altercation under the net during Wednesday night’s game that resulted in both players being ejected before halftime. 

The incident took place with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter. 

Jerami Grant controls the ball

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant controls the ball against Pelicans guard/forward Micah Peavy at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Nov. 12, 2025. (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III missed a 3-point attempt with the score tied at 39-39. Missi and Grant battled under the basket, with the ball going out of bounds over the backboard. 

The two were already tangled up when a physical back-and-forth ensued. Players from both teams quickly ran to the scrum before referees eventually separated Grant and Missi.

Grant appeared to be the aggressor, locking Missi’s arm before Missi responded with a shove. 

Yves Missi reacts after a scuffle

Yves Missi, left, of the New Pelicans reacts after a scuffle during the Portland Trail Blazers game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Nov. 12, 2025. (Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Both players were issued unsportsmanlike technical fouls and ejected from the game. Portland guard Shaedon Sharpe and New Orleans forward Herbert Jones were also assessed offsetting double technical fouls for their roles in the shoving match.

Although no punches were thrown during the confrontation, both players could still face further discipline from the NBA.

Shaedon Sharpe battles for a loose ball

Pelicans guard Micah Peavy battles for a loose ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe in New Orleans on Nov. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Sharpe scored a season-high 35 points in the Trail Blazers’ 125-117 victory over the Pelicans, who were without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

