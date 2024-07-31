Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Simone Biles 'blocked' after taking shot at former Olympic teammate

Biles, MyKayla Skinner are currently not following each other on X or Instagram

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Block by block, Simone Biles is building an unforgettable Paris Olympics resume. She added another big block to it on Wednesday. 

After leading the U.S. women's gymnastics team to a gold medal and becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, Biles made sure certain people didn't forget it. 

In an Instagram post featuring a collage of photos from Tuesday's competition, she appeared to reference a comment from former American Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner with a caption that read "Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team USA gymnastics

The United States team of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera display their gold medals after winning the artistic gymnastics team final at Bercy Arena during the Olympic Games in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the Paris Olympics, Skinner said, "Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice, like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic," in a since-deleted YouTube video, according to the New York Post.

After making light of Skinner's comments with her Instagram post, Biles later sent a post that read, "oop I’ve been blocked," on X on Wednesday.

Currently, Biles and Skinner are not following each other on X or on Instagram.


Skinner was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and won a silver medal on vault. Skinner replaced Biles, who had to withdraw from the competition due to a case of the twisties. 

USA WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S TEAM GYMNASTICS FINAL AT PARIS OLYMPICS

Simone Biles hold up gold medal

Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal on July 30, 2024. (Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

Shortly after making the comments about this year's team, Skinner posted a video defending her comments on Instagram Stories, saying that she had been "misinterpreted or misunderstood." She later posted an apology note on her Instagram page to Biles and the rest of the team.

"It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work," Skinner's statement said, in part.

Biles later appeared to respond in a post on Threads that read, "[N]ot everyone needs a mic and a platform."

MEET THE 2024 US OLYMPIC MEDALISTS: PHOTOS 

Simone Biles in action

USA's Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics team final at Bercy Arena during the Olympic Games in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

After the team's gold medal on Tuesday, Skinner posted to her Instagram stories a photo of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team during the gold medal ceremony with three heart emojis on it.

Tuesday's gold medal marked Biles' eighth Olympic medal overall, making her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history as she surpassed "Magnificent Seven" star Shannon Miller.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles now has the opportunity in Paris to make a run at the all-time world record for career gold medals by a woman gymnast as she still has four individual event finals left to compete in. The record is currently held by former Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina with nine.

Biles qualified for four individual event finals: all-around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout and Roger Clemens.