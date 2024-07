The United States women's gymnastics team is back on top at the Olympics, winning gold in the team final in Paris.

The United States was knocked off their pedestal at the 2020 Toyko Olympics after previously winning gold in this event in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

But the U.S. team of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey were near perfect to earn the program's third gold in the past four Olympics in the team event.

This is a developing story. More to come…