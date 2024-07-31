Simone Biles appears to fire back at former teammate's critical remarks after winning gold

If you come for the queen, you best not miss.

Simone Biles appeared to fire a shot at a former Team USA gymnast as she celebrated winning a gold medal with her teammates in a post on social media on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Biles posted a collage of photos on Instagram showing her and her teammates carrying the American flag across the floor to celebrate their gold medal victory in the team final. In her post on Instagram, Biles did not mince words.

"Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," she wrote.

Biles appeared to be clapping back at criticism from former American Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who was a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and won a silver medal on vault after replacing Biles after she left the team to deal with the twisties.

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Skinner gave her opinion of the team.

US OLYMPIANS PAYING HIGH PRICE TO COMPETE THROUGH INFLATION: 'IT'S F----D!'

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic," Skinner said in a since-deleted YouTube video, according to the New York Post.

Skinner issued an apology for her remarks earlier this month.

However, it proved to add some extra motivation for the gymnastics team, who appear to be on a redemption tour.

Jordan Chiles responded to Biles’ post, saying "and that’s on periodt!!."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McKayla Maroney joked, "It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."