Olympics

Simone Biles appears to fire back at former teammate's critical remarks after winning gold

Biles helped the USA win gold in the team final

Ryan Gaydos
Published
If you come for the queen, you best not miss.

Simone Biles appeared to fire a shot at a former Team USA gymnast as she celebrated winning a gold medal with her teammates in a post on social media on Tuesday.

Simone Biles clasps her hands

Simone Biles of the United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Biles posted a collage of photos on Instagram showing her and her teammates carrying the American flag across the floor to celebrate their gold medal victory in the team final. In her post on Instagram, Biles did not mince words.

"Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," she wrote.

Biles appeared to be clapping back at criticism from former American Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who was a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and won a silver medal on vault after replacing Biles after she left the team to deal with the twisties.

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Skinner gave her opinion of the team.

Team USA gymnastics

From left to right, the United States team of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera on the podium with their gold medals after the team's victory during the Artistic Gymnastics Team Final for Women at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 30, 2024 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic," Skinner said in a since-deleted YouTube video, according to the New York Post.

Skinner issued an apology for her remarks earlier this month.

However, it proved to add some extra motivation for the gymnastics team, who appear to be on a redemption tour.

Jordan Chiles responded to Biles’ post, saying "and that’s on periodt!!."

MyKayla Skinner in 2021

MyKayla Skinner performs during the Gold Over America Tour at Staples Center on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

McKayla Maroney joked, "It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."

