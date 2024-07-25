Go Back
  Published
    5 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics women's gymnastics team: PHOTOS

    The Team USA women's gymnastics team will embark on a journey to achieve gold this summer on Saturday, July 27, at the Paris Olympics.

  • Hezly Rivera flips
    Hezly Rivera of the U.S. trains on the balance beam during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.
    Tom Weller/VOIGT/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Suni Lee looks on
    Sunisa Lee of the U.S. during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.
    Elsa/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jordan Chiles poses
    Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a picture after a practice session July 25, 2024, in Paris. 
    Steve Christo/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jade Carey flips
    Jade Carey of the U.S. practices her routine in the floor exercise during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Simone Biles jumps onto the balance beam
    Simone Biles of the U.S. practices on the balance beam during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.
    Naomi Baker/Getty Images / Getty Images
