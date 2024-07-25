Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
2024 Team USA Olympics women's gymnastics team: PHOTOS
The Team USA women's gymnastics team will embark on a journey to achieve gold this summer on Saturday, July 27, at the Paris Olympics.
- Hezly Rivera of the U.S. trains on the balance beam during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Sunisa Lee of the U.S. during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a picture after a practice session July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Jade Carey of the U.S. practices her routine in the floor exercise during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Simone Biles of the U.S. practices on the balance beam during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
2024 Team USA Olympics women's gymnastics team: PHOTOS
The Team USA women's gymnastics team will embark on a journey to achieve gold this summer on Saturday, July 27, at the Paris Olympics.
Move Forward
- 2024 Team USA Olympics women's gymnastics team: PHOTOS