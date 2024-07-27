Move Back
Meet the 2024 US Olympic medalists: PHOTOS
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris officially kicked off in Paris on Thursday. Check out which Team USA athletes are taking home medals.
- Gold medalists Caeleb Dressel, Hunter Armstrong, Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy celebrate following the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024.read more
- Silver Medalists, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel of Team United States pose with their medals following the Medal Ceremony after the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.read more
- Bronze Medalist, Katie Ledecky of Team United States poses with her medal following the Medal Ceremony after the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.read more
- US' Chloe Dygert cycles to cross the finish line of the women's road cycling individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 27, 2024. She took home the bronze medal.read more
- Silver Medalists, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony after competing in the Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
