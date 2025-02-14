Saquon Barkley spots Eagles ball boy in parade crowd, lifts him over barricades to join the action

The City of Brotherly Love hosted its second Super Bowl victory parade Friday.

A huge contingent of Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered along the parade route that stretched down Broad Street, the city's famous thoroughfare.

Eagles players, coaches and executives, gathered atop floats and waved to supporters. Some players, including Saquon Barkley, opted for closer interactions with the fans at certain points of the parade.

As Barkley walked along the street, he spotted the team's ball boy.

After greeting the ball boy, Barkley used a bear hug to help him get over a barricade and onto the parade route.

Barkley also helped create another memorable moment during the celebration when he took notice of a sign that said, "Today is my 3rd birthday. Go Birds!"

Barkley took a moment to take pictures with the young fan as he held her sign. The interaction appeared to leave the 3-year-old's father in a state of shock.

"I couldn't believe it was happening," he said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Barkley had a memorable first season with the Eagles. After experiencing limited postseason success during his six-year run with the New York Giants, Barkley signed with Philadelphia in the offseason.

He ran for a career-high 2,005 yards in the regular season, adding 499 yards on the ground in the postseason during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl title.

Barkley was mostly contained during the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, finishing with 57 rushing yards.

Barkley also celebrated his birthday on Super Bowl Sunday and reportedly proposed to girlfriend Anna Congdon before the game.

