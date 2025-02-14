Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley spots Eagles ball boy in parade crowd, lifts him over barricades to join the action

Barkley interacted with several fans as he walked along the parade route

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Eagles star Saquon Barkley talks journey to win Super Bowl, next season's goals Video

Eagles star Saquon Barkley talks journey to win Super Bowl, next season's goals

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley discusses his journey to becoming a Super Bowl champion and what's next.

The City of Brotherly Love hosted its second Super Bowl victory parade Friday. 

A huge contingent of Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered along the parade route that stretched down Broad Street, the city's famous thoroughfare. 

Eagles players, coaches and executives, gathered atop floats and waved to supporters. Some players, including Saquon Barkley, opted for closer interactions with the fans at certain points of the parade. 

As Barkley walked along the street, he spotted the team's ball boy.

Saquon Barkley at the Eagles victory parade

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, center, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Damian Giletto/Delaware News Journal/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

After greeting the ball boy, Barkley used a bear hug to help him get over a barricade and onto the parade route.

Barkley also helped create another memorable moment during the celebration when he took notice of a sign that said, "Today is my 3rd birthday. Go Birds!"

Barkley took a moment to take pictures with the young fan as he held her sign. The interaction appeared to leave the 3-year-old's father in a state of shock. 

"I couldn't believe it was happening," he said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Barkley had a memorable first season with the Eagles. After experiencing limited postseason success during his six-year run with the New York Giants, Barkley signed with Philadelphia in the offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles victory parade

People take part in the Philadelphia Eagles' victory parade Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia after they won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He ran for a career-high 2,005 yards in the regular season, adding 499 yards on the ground in the postseason during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl title.

Saquon Barkley smiles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley smiles after the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Barkley was mostly contained during the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, finishing with 57 rushing yards.

Barkley also celebrated his birthday on Super Bowl Sunday and reportedly proposed to girlfriend Anna Congdon before the game.

