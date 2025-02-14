Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman bleeds from forehead after being hit with beer can during Super Bowl parade

It is unclear who hit Roseman

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was bleeding from his forehead during the team's Super Bowl victory parade Friday.

Photos show a wide gash on the general manager's forehead after the incident. 

However, it didn't seem to stop him from partying. 

"I laughed at him a little bit when it happened," Eagles player Josh Sweat told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And I know he’s mad at me. ... When I saw it, I knew what happened, and I couldn’t contain my laugh. ... I did not throw the can at him. But, hey, that’s part of it. They’re throwing full cans and bottles."

It was not clear who hurled the can that struck Roseman. 

At the final destination of Friday's parade, Roseman shouted to fans, "I bleed for this city!"

Roseman has been the Eagles' general manager since 2010 and is largely credited as the architect of the team's success since. Under Roseman, the franchise has reached three Super Bowls, winning two. 

Under Roseman's leadership, the Eagles have a 139-104 overall record and a 10-7 playoff record.

