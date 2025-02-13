City of Philadelphia asks Eagles fans to 'celebrate responsibly' at parade after slew of chaotic turns

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel throughout downtown Philly on Friday to celebrate their Super Bowl win with their fans, and over a million people are expected to attend.

However, there appears to be cause for concern from city officials amid the chaos that has occurred in the city throughout the team's recent victories.

Numerous arrests have been made after both the Super Bowl and NFC championship victories in the Broad Street area.

It Is the second parade for the Birds in the last seven years, and the city issued a message to the Eagles fans earlier this week.

"The parade route has been thoughtfully planned for the safety and security of all attendees. With large crowds expected, we ask everyone to celebrate responsibly and respectfully, making this a moment Philadelphia can be proud of," a press release read.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker added, "While City offices and buildings will be closed to allow everyone to join the festivities, our focus will remain on keeping all Philadelphians safe."

A shooting left one dead at last year's Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

Scenes of chaos erupted in Philadelphia on Sunday night following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win , with fans in team colors seen setting fires, smashing light poles and chanting, "F--- the Chiefs!"

Footage captured by FreedomNewsTV purportedly showed a crowd looting a laundry truck and tossing towels into the air. Police then were seen responding to a fire as a pile of the laundry was set ablaze.

In another clip, two individuals were seen toppling a light pole. Once it hit the ground, a crowd rushed around it and started smashing it with their feet. Then members of the crowd picked the pole up and started carrying it through the city’s downtown area.

Videos also showed fans climbing on top of light poles, street signs, bus stops, trucks and trees. In one scene, fans re-enacted the Eagles’ signature "tush push" play.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that it arrested 47 people during the demonstrations, including on charges of vandalism and assaulting a police officer.

After the NFC title game, an 18-year-old fan died days after falling from a lamp post.

