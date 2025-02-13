Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

City of Philadelphia asks Eagles fans to 'celebrate responsibly' at parade after slew of chaotic turns

Over a million people are expected to celebrate the Super Bowl win

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Philadelphia Eagles will travel throughout downtown Philly on Friday to celebrate their Super Bowl win with their fans, and over a million people are expected to attend.

However, there appears to be cause for concern from city officials amid the chaos that has occurred in the city throughout the team's recent victories.

Numerous arrests have been made after both the Super Bowl and NFC championship victories in the Broad Street area.

Eagles fans celebrate

Fans are seen throwing towels into the air after a laundry truck purportedly was looted in Philadelphia following the Eagles' Super Bowl win. (Sam Hartson/FreedomNewsTV)

It Is the second parade for the Birds in the last seven years, and the city issued a message to the Eagles fans earlier this week.

"The parade route has been thoughtfully planned for the safety and security of all attendees. With large crowds expected, we ask everyone to celebrate responsibly and respectfully, making this a moment Philadelphia can be proud of," a press release read.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker added, "While City offices and buildings will be closed to allow everyone to join the festivities, our focus will remain on keeping all Philadelphians safe."

A shooting left one dead at last year's Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

eagles fans

Eagles fans celebrate the Super Bowl victory on South Broad Street on Feb. 9, 2025. (Imagn)

Scenes of chaos erupted in Philadelphia on Sunday night following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, with fans in team colors seen setting fires, smashing light poles and chanting, "F--- the Chiefs!" 

Footage captured by FreedomNewsTV purportedly showed a crowd looting a laundry truck and tossing towels into the air. Police then were seen responding to a fire as a pile of the laundry was set ablaze. 

In another clip, two individuals were seen toppling a light pole. Once it hit the ground, a crowd rushed around it and started smashing it with their feet. Then members of the crowd picked the pole up and started carrying it through the city’s downtown area. 

Videos also showed fans climbing on top of light poles, street signs, bus stops, trucks and trees. In one scene, fans re-enacted the Eagles’ signature "tush push" play. 

Eagles fans celebrate the Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia on Feb. 9, 2025.

Eagles fans celebrate the Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia on Feb. 9, 2025. (Kaitlyn McCormick/Cherry Hill Courier-Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that it arrested 47 people during the demonstrations, including on charges of vandalism and assaulting a police officer.

After the NFC title game, an 18-year-old fan died days after falling from a lamp post.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.