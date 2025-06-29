Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons' Malik Beasley faces federal probe over gambling allegations: report

Beasley has played in the NBA for nine years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley was reportedly under a federal investigation over gambling allegations tied to NBA games and prop bets.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is conducting the investigation into the NBA veteran, ESPN reported on Sunday. Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Malik Beasley vs Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley reacts during the Minnesota Timberwolves game at Target Center in Minneapolis, March 30, 2025. (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Beasley’s lawyer, Steve Haney, spoke out about the reported investigation.

"An investigation is not a charge," Haney told ESPN. "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything."

The allegations against Beasley were not immediately known.

Malik Beasley vs Heat

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley against the Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, March 19, 2025. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

"We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told Fox News Digital.

The Pistons acknowledged there was an investigation ongoing but deferred further comment to the NBA.

Beasley played all 82 games for the Pistons last season, starting 18 of them. He averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. It was his first season with Detroit and ESPN reported the two sides halted contract extension negotiations as the investigation was revealed.

He’s played nine seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Malik Beasley vs Knicks

Pistons guard Malik Beasley fires up the crowd during a playoff game against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, May 1, 2025. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

The NBA banned former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter last year for violating the league’s gambling policies. He then pleaded guilty to charges in a gambling scheme that led to his banishment.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.