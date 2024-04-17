NBA bans Raptors' Jontay Porter for violating gambling policy

The NBA on Wednesday banned Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for violating the league’s gambling rules.

The league said in a statement than an investigation determined that Porter disclosed "confidential information to sports bettors, liming his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games."

The league said an investigation discovered that before "the Raptors’ March 20 game, Porter disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor. Another individual with whom Porter associated and know to be an NBA bettor subsequently placed an $80,000 parlay proposition bet with an online sports book; to win $1.1 million, wagering Porter would underperform in the March 20 game."

The NBA said Porter "limited his own game participation to influence the outcome of one or more bets on his performance in at least one Raptors game."

Porter only played three minutes in the March 20 game, claiming to have been sick. The $80,000 prop bet was frozen and not paid out.

The NBA said it found that from January to March 2024 while Porter was either with the Raptors or its G League team Raptors 905 that he placed "at least 13 bets on NBA games using an associate’s betting account."

Porter’s bets ranged from $15 to $22,000 and totaled $54,094 and resulted in about $21,965 in net winnings, the NBA said. Three of the wagers were multi-game parlays, that included one Raptors game, in which Porter "bet the Raptors would lose." All three bets lost.

He was in his first season with the Raptors and played in 26 games this year before he was sidelined for what was determined as personal reasons. He averaged 13.8 minutes per game.