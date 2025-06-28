Mavericks coach Jason Kidd reveals plans for Cooper Flagg's NBA rookie season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

To hardly anyone's surprise, the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg, 18, became one of the youngest basketball stars taken at No. 1. LeBron James retains the distinction of being the youngest player in league history to be taken with the top overall pick. Flagg described the moment he heard his name called by the NBA commissioner as "a dream come true."

While Flagg primarily spent time at the traditional forward position during his lone season at Duke, the team's roster also listed him as a guard. Former Mavericks player and current coach Jason Kidd admitted he takes a more nuanced approach to players' positions.

"I don’t look at the position," Kidd said during a press conference.

Flagg is expected to make his debut at the NBA Summer League on July 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kidd revealed he wants to see Flagg in action at the point guard position.

"I want to put him at point guard. I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts. Be able to run the show. Be able to play (shooting guard). Play (small forward). He’s comfortable playing that. We want to push. I think he’s going to respond in a positive way."

Mavericks part-owner Mark Cuban backed the idea of testing Flagg at the point guard spot. Kidd said he received a text from the billionaire reading, "point guard, point guard, point guard, let him bring the ball up."

The 6-foot-9 basketball phenom was charged with bringing the ball up the court and getting the offense set up at times at Duke. He ultimately led the Blue Devils in assists.

Kidd brushed off concerns about Flagg potentially making mistakes while handling the ball as he played the guard position.

"It’s all right to fail, it’s all right to turn the ball over. We’ve talked about that. Just understanding the guys that I’ve been around that have been young from Giannis (Antetokounmpo), giving him the ball, and he failed, but he wanted to come back and have the ball."

Kidd expressed excitement about Flagg having the ball at summer league in Las Vegas. "I’m excited to give him the ball against the Lakers and see what happens. Let’s get it started right off the bat," the Mavs head coach said.

