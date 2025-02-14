At least 2 people shot near Eagles' Super Bowl parade celebration: reports

At least two people were shot in Philadelphia near the parade route celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory on Friday, according to multiple reports.

CBS News was the first to report that two people were shot. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported citing Philadelphia police that the two victims were women, who appeared to be in their 20s and that they were shot by a man in an Eagles jersey after an argument.

The shooting reportedly took place near 23rd, per multiple reports.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told the Inquirer that the victims are in stable condition, but it is unknown whether the women knew the shooter and what the argument was about.

A police officer at Philadelphia's 9th district told Fox News Digital that the understanding is "something happened out there," but did not confirm the shooting.

Last year, a shooting erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City. One person was killed and twenty-two others were wounded by gunshots, including eleven children.