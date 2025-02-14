Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

At least 2 people shot near Eagles' Super Bowl parade celebration: reports

Police told Fox News Digital the understanding is 'something happened out there'

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
At least two people were shot in Philadelphia near the parade route celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory on Friday, according to multiple reports. 

CBS News was the first to report that two people were shot. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported citing Philadelphia police that the two victims were women, who appeared to be in their 20s and that they were shot by a man in an Eagles jersey after an argument.

shooting-at-the-philadelphia-superbowl-parade

Map for the shooting at the Philadelphia Superbowl Parade. (FOX News)

The shooting reportedly took place near 23rd, per multiple reports. 

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told the Inquirer that the victims are in stable condition, but it is unknown whether the women knew the shooter and what the argument was about.

A police officer at Philadelphia's 9th district told Fox News Digital that the understanding is "something happened out there," but did not confirm the shooting.

People take part in the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade, after they won the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 14, 2025. 

People take part in the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade, after they won the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 14, 2025.  (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Last year, a shooting erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City. One person was killed and twenty-two others were wounded by gunshots, including eleven children.

