Chaos fills Philadelphia as Eagles fans celebrate rout of Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

With the Philadelphia Eagles blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the party was on earlier than expected on Broad Street.

The Birds stopped the Chiefs' quest for three consecutive titles with their 40-22 victory in the big game, good for their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Well before the game ended, Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to start the party.

The SEPTA announced that several bus routes were suspended due to "anticipated large crowds and streets closures."

Well, they anticipated correctly, as fans were quick to get in their cars and celebrate.

Right around when the game ended, fireworks went off.

A DJ tried to set up shop, but he was stopped by police.

Another group of fans were spotted burning a Chiefs jersey and chanting "F--- Taylor Swift," who dates Travis Kelce. Swift was booed by a heavy Eagles fan contingent at the Super Bowl itself.

The celebration for the NFC championship game resulted in mayhem with several arrests, injuries, and even one person, an 18-year-old, dying after falling off a lamp post.

But, that didn't stop fans from trying it on Sunday night.

The Chiefs, one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and a team that has obvious history in this game over the past two years, had just 34 total yards of offense in the first half as the Eagles defense was thriving against the offensive line.

Patrick Mahomes was never comfortable, and it showed as they punted their first three possessions. Mahomes threw two picks, one of which was taken to the house by rookie Cooper DeJean. The Eagles defense sacked Mahomes six times.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

