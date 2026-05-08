NJ Transit reduces World Cup train ticket prices after backlash, citing more monetary support: report

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Getting to World Cup games at MetLife Stadium via train this summer will reportedly be a little cheaper than originally planned.

After NJ Transit and the FIFA New York New Jersey Host Committee initially announced $150 round-trip tickets from New York Penn Station to the New Jersey stadium, the tickets will now be lowered to $105.

NJ Transit said that it received monetary support from "sponsors and other sources," so the prices were able to be lowered, according to The Athletic.

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After the initial prices were set, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and FIFA got into a spat, with the governor saying FIFA should pay for the train tickets. FIFA criticized Sherrill's "unprecedented" plan and added that the expensive train tickets would have a "chilling effect" on the fan experience.

"Governor Sherrill has been clear that FIFA should contribute to transport its fans to World Cup games. Since it hasn’t, she directed NJ Transit to seek private and non-taxpayer dollars to significantly reduce the fare," a spokesperson for Sherrill said to The Athletic. "The Governor appreciates all the companies that have already stepped up to lower the costs for ticket holders. She will continue to ensure the World Cup is an experience that benefits fans and all New Jerseyans."

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri defended the $150 train tickets, saying the ultimate cost to the public transportation company should not be the burden of New Jersey commuters.

FIFA FIRES BACK AT NEW JERSEY GOV MIKIE SHERILL OVER DEMAND TO PAY FOR WORLD CUP TRANSIT TICKETS

"It is an exciting moment for New Jersey to showcase New Jersey's diversity as well as its economic standing in the country and in the world. Equally important, (Sherrill) has said that New Jersey commuters cannot and will not subsidize the movement of fans going to the game, because that would not be fair," Kolluri said, reiterating that the tournament will cost NJ Transit $48 million.

"In order to move 40,000 people and to pay for the cost of $6 million (per game), we have to charge $150."

The CEO said if the regular $12.90 fare were put in place, commuters would subsidize the $48 million bill by 92%.

Parking has been prohibited at MetLife Stadium, and ride-sharing will be limited, meaning an increase in NJ Transit commutes .

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New York Penn Station will also only be open to matchgoers beginning four hours before the start of games, and area residents were urged to avoid nonessential NJ Transit travel on game days.

The first game at MetLife Stadium is June 13.

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