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NJ Transit reduces World Cup train ticket prices after backlash, citing more monetary support: report

The roundtrip tickets from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium were originally $150

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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NY, NJ World Cup fans face high ticket prices, possible matchday fare hike Video

NY, NJ World Cup fans face high ticket prices, possible matchday fare hike

CEO of the FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee Alex Lasry joined 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss the scale and scope of the big matches at MetLife Stadium this summer, concerns with ticket prices and more.

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Getting to World Cup games at MetLife Stadium via train this summer will reportedly be a little cheaper than originally planned.

After NJ Transit and the FIFA New York New Jersey Host Committee initially announced $150 round-trip tickets from New York Penn Station to the New Jersey stadium, the tickets will now be lowered to $105.

NJ Transit said that it received monetary support from "sponsors and other sources," so the prices were able to be lowered, according to The Athletic.

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NJ Transit riders getting off a train at New York Penn Station

NJ Transit riders get off a train at New York Penn Station in June 2025. (James M. O'Neill/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After the initial prices were set, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and FIFA got into a spat, with the governor saying FIFA should pay for the train tickets. FIFA criticized Sherrill's "unprecedented" plan and added that the expensive train tickets would have a "chilling effect" on the fan experience.

"Governor Sherrill has been clear that FIFA should contribute to transport its fans to World Cup games. Since it hasn’t, she directed NJ Transit to seek private and non-taxpayer dollars to significantly reduce the fare," a spokesperson for Sherrill said to The Athletic. "The Governor appreciates all the companies that have already stepped up to lower the costs for ticket holders.  She will continue to ensure the World Cup is an experience that benefits fans and all New Jerseyans."

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri defended the $150 train tickets, saying the ultimate cost to the public transportation company should not be the burden of New Jersey commuters.

Commuters walking through NJ Transit section of Penn Station in New York City

Commuters move through the NJ Transit section of Penn Station in New York City on May 20, 2025, after NJ Transit resumed operations following a tentative deal to end a three-day strike by train engineers. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

FIFA FIRES BACK AT NEW JERSEY GOV MIKIE SHERILL OVER DEMAND TO PAY FOR WORLD CUP TRANSIT TICKETS

"It is an exciting moment for New Jersey to showcase New Jersey's diversity as well as its economic standing in the country and in the world. Equally important, (Sherrill) has said that New Jersey commuters cannot and will not subsidize the movement of fans going to the game, because that would not be fair," Kolluri said, reiterating that the tournament will cost NJ Transit $48 million.

"In order to move 40,000 people and to pay for the cost of $6 million (per game), we have to charge $150."

The CEO said if the regular $12.90 fare were put in place, commuters would subsidize the $48 million bill by 92%.

Parking has been prohibited at MetLife Stadium, and ride-sharing will be limited, meaning an increase in NJ Transit commutes.

A general view of MetLife Stadium and Meadowlands Train Station

Transit officials are preparing for an unprecedented number of riders during World Cup matches this summer. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

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New York Penn Station will also only be open to matchgoers beginning four hours before the start of games, and area residents were urged to avoid nonessential NJ Transit travel on game days.

The first game at MetLife Stadium is June 13.

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