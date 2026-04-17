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The World Cup

FIFA Host Committee, NJ Transit say plan for World Cup at MetLife Stadium will be a success amid $150 trains

FIFA and Gov Mikie Sherrill exchanged words earlier this week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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NY, NJ World Cup fans face high ticket prices, possible matchday fare hike Video

NY, NJ World Cup fans face high ticket prices, possible matchday fare hike

CEO of the FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee Alex Lasry joined 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss the scale and scope of the big matches at MetLife Stadium this summer, concerns with ticket prices and more.

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As fans may have to pay $150 to travel to World Cup games at MetLife Stadium this summer, FIFA believes NJ Transit's "Regional Stadium Mobility Plan" will be a success.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee and NJ Transit announced the plan on Friday, with the price of getting to MetLife Stadium being the hottest topic, along with bans on parking at the stadium.

But Alex Lasry, the CEO of the Host Committee, said the plan is "built with safety and responsibility at its core."

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NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri speaking with Alex Lasry at a press briefing in Newark, New Jersey

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri and Alex Lasry, CEO of the 2026 FIFA World Cup New York New Jersey Host Committee, speak during a press briefing on the regional mobility plan for the World Cup in Newark, New Jersey, on April 17, 2026. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

"(We are) ensuring that every fan, worker, and resident can move throughout the region securely during the tournament. It reflects years of planning and coordination across our transportation partners, and we’re incredibly grateful for their collaboration," Lasry said in a release.

"Our focus is on delivering a clear, reliable experience for matchgoers while minimizing disruption and helping residents navigate the increased demand the tournament will bring. We want to ensure the World Cup is an enjoyable experience across our entire region, while showing the world everything New York New Jersey has to offer." 

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and FIFA exchanged blows about the ticket prices, with Sherrill imploring FIFA to pay for fans to attend the games.

"Our administration inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup — zero. That leaves New Jersey Transit with a $48 million bill to safely get 40,000 fans to and from every game," Sherrill said in a video. "At the same time, FIFA is making $11 billion off of this World Cup and charging fans up to $10,000 for a single ticket for the final."

A general view of MetLife Stadium and Meadowlands Train Station

A general view of MetLife Stadium and the Meadowlands Train Station is seen from a NJ Transit train before the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 9, 2025. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

FIFA FIRES BACK AT NEW JERSEY GOV MIKIE SHERRILL OVER DEMAND TO PAY FOR WORLD CUP TRANSIT TICKETS

"I won't stick New Jersey's commuters with that tab for years to come — that's not fair. So here's the bottom line: FIFA should pay for the rides, but if they don't, I'm not going to let New Jersey commuters get taken for one."

FIFA said it was "quite surprised" at Sherrill's unprecedented "approach."

"FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with related economic impact. Many fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled. FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation," it said.

The first game played at MetLife Stadium will be June 13, and it will host eight matches, including the final on July 19.

A Meadowlands sign at Secaucus Junction station in Secaucus, New Jersey

A Meadowlands sign is displayed at Secaucus Junction station in Secaucus, New Jersey, on April 17, 2026. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Under the section "What Fans Should Expect" in its release, NJ Transit and the Host Committee said that "travel will look different from a typical day," and those not attending games should avoid nonessential travel on match days. Some won't have a choice, as service out of New York Penn Station to New Jersey will be halted on match days beginning four hours before game time.

The World Cup begins on June 12 in Los Angeles on FOX.

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