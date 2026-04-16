FIFA fires back at New Jersey Gov Mikie Sherill over demand to pay for World Cup transit tickets

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FIFA responded strongly to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherill after she posted a critical video saying that FIFA should pay for fans' NJ Transit tickets to World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium this summer.

In her video, a response to "headlines" about reports of $100 train tickets, Sherill said FIFA "should pay for the rides" since NJ Transit is getting billed $48 million, while FIFA will make $11 billion.

FIFA said it was "quite surprised" by Sherill's "approach...on fan transportation" before outlining "Host City Agreements."

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"The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognizing the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023 FIFA adjusted the Host Agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All Match Ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to Stadiums on match days," the statement began.

"FIFA worked for years with host cities on transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation.

"FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with related economic impact. Many fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled. FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation."

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MetLife Stadium will host eight matches, including the July 19 final. Penn Station will also have severe restrictions on game days, when only game attendees will be permitted to enter the NJ Transit portion of the Manhattan station.

Parking has also been banned at MetLife Stadium despite thousands of spots in the Meadowlands Sports Complex because the lots will be used for fan activation and security.

Current prices from East Rutherford to Penn Station are just under $13.

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Last week, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced $80 tickets from Boston to Gillette Stadium, and the Boston Host Committee announced Tuesday that there will be $95 Yankee Line bus tickets to Foxborough.

Tailgating is banned at both Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium.

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