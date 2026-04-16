Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

The World Cup

FIFA fires back at New Jersey Gov Mikie Sherill over demand to pay for World Cup transit tickets

FIFA said it was 'quite surprised' by Sherill's approach

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIFA responded strongly to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherill after she posted a critical video saying that FIFA should pay for fans' NJ Transit tickets to World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium this summer.

In her video, a response to "headlines" about reports of $100 train tickets, Sherill said FIFA "should pay for the rides" since NJ Transit is getting billed $48 million, while FIFA will make $11 billion.

FIFA said it was "quite surprised" by Sherill's "approach...on fan transportation" before outlining "Host City Agreements."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaking at a conference in Washington, D.C.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 2026 Semafor World Economy conference in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 2026. (Kent Nishimura/AFP)

"The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognizing the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023 FIFA adjusted the Host Agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All Match Ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to Stadiums on match days," the statement began.

"FIFA worked for years with host cities on transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation.

"FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with related economic impact. Many fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled. FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation."

A general view of MetLife Stadium and Meadowlands Train Station

A general view of MetLife Stadium and the Meadowlands Train Station is seen from a NJ Transit train before the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 9, 2025. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

US SOCCER CAPTAIN'S BREAKUP WITH GOLFER GETS MESSY AFTER DATING PROFILE ALLEGATIONS

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches, including the July 19 final. Penn Station will also have severe restrictions on game days, when only game attendees will be permitted to enter the NJ Transit portion of the Manhattan station.

Parking has also been banned at MetLife Stadium despite thousands of spots in the Meadowlands Sports Complex because the lots will be used for fan activation and security.

Current prices from East Rutherford to Penn Station are just under $13.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill questioning witnesses in a congressional hearing room

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) questions witnesses in a hearing of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, in the Cannon House Office Building on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating economic, technological and security competition between the U.S. and China. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced $80 tickets from Boston to Gillette Stadium, and the Boston Host Committee announced Tuesday that there will be $95 Yankee Line bus tickets to Foxborough.

Tailgating is banned at both Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue